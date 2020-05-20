SystemDomain, Chicago based IT Company, Announces Partnership with PlainID, leader in Authorization Management
SystemDomain, Chicago based IT Company, announce a Services Partnership with PlainID to provide the Professional Services for authorization management.CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain, Inc, a Chicago based leading global information technology and consulting services company and PlainID, a recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC), today announced a services partnership agreement.
The partnership between SystemDomain and PlainID aligns to SystemDomain’s overall growth strategy to augment the leading product lines in the IAM space and professional services in Cloud and Cybersecurity. This partnership will bring PlainID’s innovative technology in authorization for SystemDomain’s clients. PlainID offers unique Policy Based Access Control to streamline, optimize and real time usage of access control for enterprise applications.
“This collaboration highlights our strong and growing relationship with PlainID.” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “We will create a Center of Excellence with a dedicated focus on PlainID's enterprise grade products to provide broad capabilities and solutions for a superior customer experience in Authorization Management for Identity and Access Management practices. This will also create a strong and differentiating edge to our existing IT professional Services portfolio in Project Management and Identity Solution Assessments.”
"We’re excited to be working with SystemDomain, who we see as a strong partner with critical strengths in the IAM strategy and implementation arena,” said Oren Ohayon Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of PlainID. He continued, “As demand for the PlainID Policy Manager and our PBAC solutions expand, it’s relationships like this that allow customers to implement the full benefits of transformative PBAC programs."
SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, Mobile. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.
SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, Public Sector Solutions.
Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:
Gold in the 4th Annual 2019 One Planet Awards as Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS
Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.
Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018
Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence Awards
SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security.SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.
Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success.
(http://www.systemdomaininc.com)
About PlainID
PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID’s simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID’s solution, PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features. As part of the PBAC Platform, PlainID has developed the Policy Manager and the Entitlement & Role Manager and has ongoing development of additional PBAC modules.
Media Relations
SystemDomain
+1 630-922-8189
email us here