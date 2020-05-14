Jill Armijo's Freelance Logo Jill Armijo Portrait Home of the Unknown Soldier

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehi Resident Jill Armijo's Book, "Home of the Unknown Soldier," Nominated for Global Award

Lehi, Utah, May 12, 2020— "Home of the Unknown Soldier," by Jill Armijo has been nominated for a 2018 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence.

Jill's book is up for an award in the Memoir category, and reveals the story of her fight to keep her husband safe and off the streets after his military service and onset of schizophrenia, while the VA and medical intervention provided few answers and even less help.

"Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award," said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite. "Our goal is to connect a global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity in the book publishing industry, and raise awareness about the authors."

Authors of indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative-published books are considered for awards in sixteen categories. Entries are reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.

To support Armijo and participate in voting, go to www.authoracademyawards.com and find the "Ready to Vote?" section. Find the Memoir category, then click on "Home of the Unknown Soldier".

The top ten finalists in each category will present their book synopses at a Red Carpet Session Oct. 23, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Winners will be announced that evening at the ceremony where they will give acceptance speeches. Winners will also receive:

· The Academy Boon of Merit Award.

· Press release and media story presented in their hometown by a professional PR firm.

· Their name and book highlighted on the Read to Lead Podcast (over 2 million downloads).

· A private coaching session for each First Prize Winner with a YouTube consultant on leveraging books with video.

· Traditional and social media press including select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

· Lifetime access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience, an online program for book publicity.

· The opportunity to present their book synopsis on stage immediately following Author Academy Awards to a global audience.

About the Author Academy Awards

The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit www.authoracademyawards.com.

