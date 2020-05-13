San Diego Consulting Group Welcomes Bradford C. Auerbach, Esq to Executive Leadership Team

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Consulting Group (SDCG) https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/ one of the most sought after fractional business consulting firms welcomes Bradford C. Auerbach, Esq as General Counsel.Bradford brings a wealth of experience to the SDCG. He has held senior legal counsel positions at Qualcomm, Philips Media, Astro/ MEASAT, Starz/Encore, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment group and more. Previous to joining the team he handled strategic projects with Hewlett-Packard overseeing international licensing agreements.Kelly Powell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing: “Brad is an accomplished attorney with extensive global experience. It’s not every day that you find someone of Brad’s caliber that is as well-grounded as he is. That’s why Brad is such a great fit for SDCG as that is our corporate culture.”Bradford has successfully structured groundbreaking agreements with global companies as diverse as NFL, NBA, NHL, HBO, ESPN, Live Nation, Apple, Marvel Entertainment, International Olympic Committee, every Hollywood studio, and a variety of technology companies.For SDCG, Bradford will oversee legal matters in an executive leadership capacity. For SDCG clients, he will specialize in: Counseling & Regulatory, Commercial Contracts, and Patents and Trademarks.For more on SDCG’s fractional services in: Legal, Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Organizational Streamlining, IoT, Digital Transformation, and more visit us here: https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/services About San Diego Consulting GroupSDCG is an outsourced management consulting firm with a global footprint. Our mission is to bring operational excellence to exceed our client’s expectations 100% of the time. Our team is comprised of only the most competent people who are committed to excellence, teamwork, and the success of our clients. Our expertise in sales, marketing and organizational strategy and legal combined with a deep IoT and digital transformation background empowers our clients to unlock growth opportunities that create impact.We enable our clients to transform by implementing unique, custom strategies that deliver measurable results. Together let's create an innovative strategy that will grow your bottom line, disrupt your industry, and exceed your needs.Contact the San Diego Consulting Group to discuss your enterprise challenges. Get started today: https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/contact San Diego Consulting GroupOceanside, CA 92058



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.