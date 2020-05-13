Grenada : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility; Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Grenada
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
May 13, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Grenada is a tourism-dependent economy that has been severely affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism, which accounts for over 80 percent of Grenada’s total exports, has essentially come to a halt in March with ripple effects on other sectors of the economy. The economy is now projected to contract by over 9 percent in 2020. Local outbreaks of COVID-19 (with 14 reported cases) could cause yet deeper and more prolonged contraction in activity. Grenada’s solid fiscal position and strong macroeconomic performance prior to the COVID-19 crisis are key mitigants.
Series:
Country Report No. 2020/161
Subject:
English
Publication Date:
May 13, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513543635/1934-7685
Stock No:
1GRDEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
41
