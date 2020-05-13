There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,118 in the last 365 days.

Grenada : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility; Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Grenada

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

May 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

Grenada is a tourism-dependent economy that has been severely affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism, which accounts for over 80 percent of Grenada’s total exports, has essentially come to a halt in March with ripple effects on other sectors of the economy. The economy is now projected to contract by over 9 percent in 2020. Local outbreaks of COVID-19 (with 14 reported cases) could cause yet deeper and more prolonged contraction in activity. Grenada’s solid fiscal position and strong macroeconomic performance prior to the COVID-19 crisis are key mitigants.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/161

Subject:

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)

English

Publication Date:

May 13, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513543635/1934-7685

Stock No:

1GRDEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

41

