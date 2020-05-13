Oncoustics and Exact Imaging Expand Collaboration to Bring AI Diagnostics, Guidance and Surveillance to Prostate Biopsy

Expansion of partnership promises a future clinically viable AI solution on Micro-Ultrasound for urologists and patients.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncoustics www.oncoustics.com ), the world’s leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based analytics for processing raw ultrasound signals to do tissue characterization, real-time diagnostics and non-invasive surveillance, announced it has expanded its relationship with Exact Imaging, the world’s leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems, to support guidance for applications in prostate disease. Subsequent to the success of a feasibility study completed in 2019, Oncoustics and Exact Imaging are initiating an expanded follow-on study with the goal of completing a clinically validated commercial product.Exact Imaging and Oncoustics entered into an initial agreement in June 2018 to apply Oncoustics’ raw signal processing approach with AI/ML to micro-ultrasound data for prostate disease. Initial results on the large dataset obtained by the ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound system were promising and demonstrated that the Oncoustics’ software provided viable and valuable real-time information on the risk of cancer in portions of the prostate based on ExactVu’s near-microscopic resolution without the use of MRI.The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system provides the highest real-time resolution for guidance of transrectal and transperineal prostate biopsies. Oncoustics’ ultrasound solution does not enhance image resolution. Rather, it mines seen and unseen signal information and yields significantly better categorization of tissue function and pathology than is possible with conventional or other AI-based approaches. On a high-resolution system like the ExactVu, the combination of these approaches promises enhanced efficacy and ease of use in real time visualization and targeted biopsy.“Our approach at Oncoustics is to process the raw ultrasound signal, before any image is created,” said Ahmed El Kafas, PhD, founder of the Oncoustics solution. “This approach enables us to apply quantitative tissue analysis and characterization to aid the clinician in evaluating disease.”“Exact Imaging has been focused on bringing the most innovative and practical products and tools possible to urologists to perform targeted biopsies within a standard urological workflow,” said Randy AuCoin, CEO of Exact Imaging. “Working with Oncoustics allows us to be able to provide a robust AI algorithm and methodology that builds on our promise to enhance productivity and improve patient outcomes.”About OncousticsOncoustics ( www.oncoustics.com ) is a world leader in AI-based ultrasound data extraction enabling real-time imaging and non-invasive diagnosis in the medical market starting with liver disease. Oncoustics’ platform operates in a hardware agnostic fashion, and enables a whole new level of access to care with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and optimizing current clinical workflow. Using the Oncoustics’ platform, physicians will be able to visualize areas of interest in the liver or prostate, and specifically retrieve analysis from those areas. The Oncoustics’ solution for ultrasound, including liver and prostate applications, will be submitted for regulatory approval in the United States (FDA 510(k)), Canada (Health Canada medical device license) and the European Union (CE Mark).For further information, please contact:Beth Rogozinski, COOOncousticsbrogozinski@oncoustics.comAbout Exact ImagingExact Imaging ( www.exactimaging.com ) is the world’s leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging’s ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and is an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas. For those cases where MRI might assist, the FusionVu™ micro-US/MRI fusion application operates on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform and facilitates fast, simple MRI fusion-based targeting with the guidance of the micro-ultrasound system’s 70-micron real-time resolution. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system including the FusionVu application has received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)), and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).For further information, please contact:Randy AuCoin, President & CEOExact Imagingraucoin@exactimaging.com



