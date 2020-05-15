Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Program Developed for Medical and Dental Practices

Turnkey Programs for Medical Practices

Affordable Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Program Solves Cybersecurity and Privacy Compliance Problems for Businesses That Must Be HIPAA Compliant

Our programs won't solve the cybersecurity problem for all healthcare practices, but they will solve the problem for most of them.” — Mitch Tanenbaum

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finally, a cybersecurity company has come up with a turnkey solution to address the complexities and costs associated with cybersecurity and privacy compliance requirements facing businesses that must be HIPAA compliant.The company is Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions, LLC (TCPS) of Denver, CO. They have developed everything small to medium-sized medical and dental practices need to build and maintain professional cybersecurity and privacy programs that are in compliance with increasing state and federal cybersecurity and privacy regulations.It's no secret that healthcare providers have been targeted by global adversaries and home grown criminals because medical and dental practices possess so much sensitive information about their patients. And the old "honor system" of regulatory enforcement is just not cutting it. Regulators are preparing to get more serious about protecting the general public and the security of the IT infrastructure of healthcare providers. While the Department of Defense (DoD) is leading the charge with implementation of its new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), other federal agencies and states are likely to follow.HIPAA requirements make no bones about the expectation that healthcare providers professionally protect the sensitive medical and personal information related to patient care.As a result, hundreds of thousands of small to medium-sized medical and dental practices are struggling with the complexities and costs associated with meeting increased cybersecurity and privacy regulatory enforcement. As anyone who has tried it knows, building and maintaining a professional cybersecurity and privacy program that meets the standard set by HIPAA and regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is no cakewalk.The good news is that while building a cybersecurity program is undoubtedly difficult and time-consuming, it is a well-known process. We do not need to re-invent the wheel. We just need to methodically do what we know needs doing... and it has just been made a lot easier and more affordable.A Denver-based, full-service cybersecurity company that has been helping medical and dental practices comply with cybersecurity and privacy requirements for years has developed and spent two years testing what they call "turnkey" solutions. The company, Turnkey Cybersecurity & Privacy Solutions, LLC (TCPS) has just released multi-level, comprehensive cybersecurity and privacy programs - including pro-active support for companies as small as solo practitioners. Their turnkey solutions are customized to the organization's size and the level of security required by any compliance requirements or customer demands."Small practices simply do not have the knowledge, resources or bandwidth to build and maintain a real cybersecurity program," says Ray Hutchins, Managing Member of TCPS. "We have seen this play out time and time again over the years. We finally decided to standardize the process to the extent possible and provide everything a smaller medical or dental practice requires to build and maintain a professional-level program that actually addresses their cybersecurity needs. We even have a program for solo practitioners that costs less than $2,000."TCPS is a spin-off from CyberCecurity, LLC, a full-service cybersecurity and privacy company headquartered in Denver, CO and operated by Ray Hutchins and Mitch Tanenbaum. TCPS, LLC is the only company in the world that offers turnkey cybersecurity and privacy programs to small and medium-sized medical and dental practices in the United States.Hutchins' partner, Mitch Tanenbaum, started his cybersecurity career 30 years ago while architecting and building the cybersecurity infrastructure for Texas Instruments Defense Systems. "Ray and I take the threat to national security and patient data seriously. We know what it takes to build a professional cybersecurity program and we have spent years baking our knowledge into our TCPS programs," Tanenbaum says. "Our programs won't solve the problem for every healthcare practice, but they will solve the problem for most of them. We welcome industry experts and influencers to take a hard look at our approach and offerings. We are proud of what we have achieved and know it will make a difference for those who embrace and use our system."All levels of the TCPS Medical and Dental Program include the following:1. Continuously updated program governance tools, content, processes, and procedures2. Continuously updated training and other content3. Reactive and pro-active technical and program support4. Vetted third-party cybersecurity toolsIt's a new way of using existing technologies to attack this difficult problem. The programs are an assemblage of content, processes, vetted tools, and support - all organized within a shared, secured, and continuously updated Google environment."Think of our programs as a holistic approach to cybersecurity and privacy. You don't have to be an expert in cybersecurity or the compliance regulations. We help you with that," Hutchins says. "What is required is strong company leadership, along with a real commitment to allocate the time and resources required to make it happen. In our experience, this is the most cost-effective and manageable way to quickly build a professional cybersecurity program."About Turnkey Cybersecurity & Privacy Solutions, LLC (TCPS)TCPS LLC, founded and operated by experienced cybersecurity and privacy professionals, builds and supports multi-level turnkey cybersecurity and privacy solutions for multiple industries.Please visit: https://www.TurnkeyCybersecurityandPrivacySolutions.com for more information about our turnkey programs.

