Endangered Earthlings, Inc. Publishes The Endangered Earthlings'Handbook

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science has proven that man-made climate change is real and it poses a great threat to the planet and its inhabitants. But all is far from being lost. The Endangered Earthlings’ Handbook is an eagerly anticipated guidebook that comes along once in a generation, at exactly the right time. This book explains how and why the planet has arrived at its current tenuous environmental condition and offers simple solutions we can add to our daily routines to help mitigate the progression of climate change.“I am very proud of what we have accomplished with our first volume,” says Pamela Dawn Erickson, Spokesperson for Endangered Earthlings, Inc. “Our handbook lays out the environmental issues facing our planet today and provides viable solutions for the average person, exhibiting a new social paradigm for the Gaia Generation.”With over 300 footnoted scientific references, this handbook offers a fascinating swirl of scientific facts, deeply personal stories, and easily implemented solutions for the common man. The Endangered Earthlings’ Handbook is a powerful journey through ecological time ending in the challenges and solutions of 21st century living. This theme, which has implications far beyond the obvious environmental parallel, is skillfully handled. The discussions in this book are wholly absorbing.“I enthusiastically recommend The Endangered Earthlings’ Handbook for anyone who cares about our planet. This book, with science at its core, is a unique combination of passion, practical solutions, and personal stories which point us the way to caring for Mother Earth,” says Matthew Dowd, Chief Political Analyst ABC News.“This is not a "we are to blame" book, it not only tells us exactly what lead us to our present predicament but it also gives us solutions and inspires hope in humanity if we take solutions given to us and try to implement as many of them as possible in our daily lives.” – Salma Mumtaz, NYCThe Endangered Earthlings’ Handbook is now available in book outlets throughout the U.S. and internationally. Endangered Earthlings, Inc. is a progressive environmental 501(c)3 organization committed to sustainable lifestyles that reduce our use of Earth’s natural resources, by utilizing education, renewable natural materials, sustainable food sources, technology, and affordable living opportunities.For more information, please contact Paul Hollis, Executive Director, Endangered Earthlings, Inc. at 800.544.5960 or Paul@EndangeredEarthlings.org



