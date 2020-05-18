New Jersey Attorneys Kathleen M. Reilly and Jacqueline Rosa Honored by Super Lawyers

Attorney Kathleen Reilly

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two attorneys from the New Jersey firm Brady, Brady & Reilly L.L.C. have received distinguished honors from Super Lawyers.Managing partner Kathleen M. Reilly has been named a New Jersey Super Lawyer for the 10th year in a row and one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey. Firm counsel and fellow trial attorney Jacqueline Rosa was listed on the Rising Stars list. Both women are credited with successfully litigating hundreds of cases and establishing a proven track record of success in obtaining multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for their clients.Reilly said that she is honored to have once again been named a New Jersey Super Lawyer alongside many other talented and committed female attorneys advocating for the people of New Jersey."It is an incredible honor to be named by my peers as a New Jersey Super Lawyer for the 10th year in a row,” she said. “But it is quite humbling to be included in this group of illustrious women as one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in the state of New Jersey."About Brady, Brady & Reilly L.L.C.Since 1965, Brady, Brady, & Reilly L.L.C has presented an impressive track record of advocating successfully for their many clients. The firm handles cases in the fields of workers’ compensation , construction accidents, premises liability, truck accidents, car accidents , as well as various other fields of personal injury law. Known for their client advocacy and tenacity in the courtroom, this firm has recovered millions of dollars for their clients.Kathleen Reilly is the Second Vice President of the New Jersey Association for Justice, a past President of the West Hudson Bar Association, is a member of the American Association for Justice, the American Association for Justice Top 100 Trial Lawyers and the Hudson County Bar Association. Reilly has more than three decades of experience handling serious personal injury cases. Praised for her leadership, Kathleen Reilly’s responsiveness and commitment to her clients has led to her continued success year after year.You can reach attorney Kathleen Reilly by calling 888-981-0027 or by submitting a contact form at her AskTheLawyers.com™ profile

