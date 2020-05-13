Tulsa-Based Accelerator For Nonprofits Goes Statewide

Oklahoma's first and only business accelerator for nonprofits is moving online.

Oklahoma is one of the most philanthropic states in the country and we should be launching the most innovative nonprofits as well.” — Lindsay Jordan

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Write On Fundraising will begin accepting applications for the state's first and only business accelerator or nonprofits on May 4, 2020. The competitive program is open only to 15 participants, and applications close on May 17th, 2020.After graduating more than 30 nonprofits from its previous three cohorts, Write On Fundraising has expanded philanthrOK : Rally Point from in-person trainings to a completely virtual, statewide academy for social entrepreneurs. Each 10-week cohort culminated with a presentation to the esteemed Rally Point Funder Panel, a group of notable philanthropists who represent a diverse set of giving priorities throughout the state.Classes cover topics like business planning for nonprofits , budgeting, board development, and fundraising, to name a few. In addition to classes, the accelerator provides access to industry experts, peer-to-peer coaching and networking, the opportunity to privately workshop a funding opportunity with Write On Fundraising staff, and a robust alumni network. The cost to participate in $149 and classes begin on June 1. Potential applicants must first complete the Eligibility Quiz at www.writeonfundraising.com and will then gain access to the application form."Oklahoma is one of the most philanthropic states in the country," said Lindsay Jordan, founder and CEO of Write On Fundraising, "and we should be launching the most innovative nonprofits as well. A Poteau Pirate at heart, I am thrilled to expand Rally Point's reach outside of our metro communities and am excited to engage with thought-leaders and social entrepreneurs across the state."Since its inception, philanthrOK: Rally Point has graduated more than 30 changemakers from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, including organizations like the Route 66 Marathon, The STEAM Engine, Brain Injury Recovery Foundation, and more. By Opening applications to the whole state, Write On Fundraising hopes to serve and educate nonprofits that might not otherwise have access to resources like Rally Point.Launched in 2018 by founder and CEO Lindsay Jordan, MNM, CFRE, Write On Fundraising provides fresh fundraising solutions for high-impact nonprofits. Write On Fundraising empowers social good by working with change agents and philanthropists to increase organizational capacity, strengthen nonprofit leadership, and fuel powerful fundraising solutions. The national team and fundraising experts provide unrivaled grant writing, annual fund, and capital campaign services.If you would like more information about philanthrOK: Rally Point, please contact Laura Orwig by email at laura@writeonfundraising.com or at (918) 410-9410 x703. You can also find the 2019 annual report and more information, including the philanthrOK: Rally Point 2020 application, on Write On Fundraising's website.

philanthrOK: Retrospect with Special Guest Alison Anthony



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.