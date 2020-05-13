Beach Street News Channel goes live on Roku

Guarding Beach Closures

Beach Street News is making it easier for fans to watch the show with the addition of the Beach Street News Channel on Roku devices

The BeachStreetNews channel on Roku means we can now have all of the videos set up so that can be watched on a real TV along with past episodes” — Kelly Bourquin

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beach Street News and Beach Street News TV have been reaching out to find bigger better badder and faster toys that all men want and wives don’t approve of. Until now the only way to watch the episodes was on the website BeachStreetNews.com.In 2010 Beach Street News started out as an e-zine for Small business owners who were overwhelmed with day to day busy-ness. They would ask questions about how to get more time off and get more done. Many wanted to live a lazy life at the beach and couldn’t figure out how. Over time the e-zine expanded into a dozen sections. Favorite wines are listed, beers are ranked because there is just too much information to track and Google is overwhelmed with ads.Beach Street News is about living a great life in a positive way. Some see it as slightly conservative, since Scott and the team ask that people and businesses take responsibility instead of asking the government to do it. Others think Beach Street News is a little too much tree hugger. “The fact is we don’t like pollution and we like trees so our offices are 100% solar powered”- says founder Scott Bourquin In 2012, the Beach Street News videos started. The editors figured out it was easier tell the stories with video then it was to simply write (or type) about it. The videos like testing gluten free pizza became a hit so videos became more important at Beach Street News.When the Covid-19 or Corona Virus lockdowns happened, news videos stopped like many things in our world. After being quarantined for 14 days after a possible exposure to the Corona virus, Scott got bored as he always does. Since he could still get things delivered, he ordered the gear to live stream from his home. He called them “Quarantstreams”.The growth of viewers for Beach Street News after the lockdown sent the editors looking for a better way to deliver content. A Roku Channel turned out to be a great option to get people who wanted to watch on a bigger screen, access to the videos. So not it has happened.“The BeachStreetNews channel on Roku means we can now have all of the videos set up so that can be watched on a real TV along with past episodes” said Beach Street News director Kelly.Beach Street News: Because we all need a little time to chillMore About Bourquin Group LLC:The Bourquin Group is a media and entertainment branding company in Huntington Beach California. With television and film quality, the team creates videos to help companies expand their reach and stay better connected to customers. In addition to BeachStreetNews, the Bourquin Group manages websites, and its founder Scott Bourquin is the host of COOLTOYS and a keynote speaker for technology and business conferences.BeachStreetNews© Copyright Bourquin Group LLC 2010,2011,2020.Learn more at https://BeachStreetNews.com

Beach Street News Checks the Beach Closures



