FDF responds to the Government's announcement regarding Trade Credit Insurance guarantee
13 May 2020
FDF responds to the Government's announcement regarding Trade Credit Insurance guarantee
FDF has released the following statement:
This morning, the Government announced that businesses with supply chains which rely on Trade Credit Insurance and who are experiencing difficulties maintaining cover due to Coronavirus will receive support from the Government.
Welcoming this, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:
“We are delighted that the Government has introduced a guarantee scheme for trade credit insurance. It is news that will be warmly welcomed by food and drink manufacturers of all sizes, and an intervention we have been calling on Government to introduce since lockdown first began. We look forward to working with the Treasury on the details.”
More Information
Contact Ellie Ashwell, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ellie.ashwell@fdf.org.uk, or 07701380755.
COVID-19 Advice for Food and Drink Manufacturers
The FDF is providing companies with updates and advice throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
UK Export Statistics
FDF publishes quarterly reports on the food and drink export performance of the UK. Food and Drink exports is one of the great stories for the UK and a great way to highlight the strength of our industry over the last few years.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.