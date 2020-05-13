13 May 2020

FDF responds to the Government's announcement regarding Trade Credit Insurance guarantee

FDF has released the following statement:

This morning, the Government announced that businesses with supply chains which rely on Trade Credit Insurance and who are experiencing difficulties maintaining cover due to Coronavirus will receive support from the Government.

Welcoming this, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

“We are delighted that the Government has introduced a guarantee scheme for trade credit insurance. It is news that will be warmly welcomed by food and drink manufacturers of all sizes, and an intervention we have been calling on Government to introduce since lockdown first began. We look forward to working with the Treasury on the details.”

