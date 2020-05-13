Dear Colleague: On Resolution Allowing for Remote Voting and Virtual Committee Proceedings
Now, as we face the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House must do its duty in full and do so in a way that contributes to the safety and welfare of our people, not in a way that harms it. That is why I will bring a resolution to the Floor to ensure that the House can do its work in full using twenty-first century technologies to comply with social and physical distancing practices.
