Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agritourism Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Agritourism Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agritourism Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports "Agritourism Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Agritourism Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agritourism Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

Agritourism are mainly classified into the following types: Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism and Event and Recreation Agritourism. Event and Recreation Agritourism is the most widely type which takes up about 57.62 % of the total in 2018 in Global.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Agritourism market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Agritourism industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group),

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Agritourism.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Agritourism” Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5263122-covid-19-impact-on-global-agritourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Agritourism is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Agritourism Market is segmented into Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism, Event and Recreation Agritourism and other

Based on Application, the Agritourism Market is segmented into Below 30 Years Old, 30-40 Years Old, 40-50 Years Old, Above 50 Years Old, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Agritourism in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Agritourism Market Manufacturers

Agritourism Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Agritourism Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5263122-covid-19-impact-on-global-agritourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Agritourism Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Agritourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agritourism Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agritourism Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

…

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Expedia Group

13.1.1 Expedia Group Company Details

13.1.2 Expedia Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Expedia Group Agritourism Introduction

13.1.4 Expedia Group Revenue in Agritourism Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 Expedia Group Recent Development

13.2 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

13.2.1 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group) Company Details

13.2.2 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group) Agritourism Introduction

13.2.4 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group) Revenue in Agritourism Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group) Recent Development

13.3 China Travel

13.3.1 China Travel Company Details

13.3.2 China Travel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 China Travel Agritourism Introduction

13.3.4 China Travel Revenue in Agritourism Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 China Travel Recent Development

13.4 China CYTS Tours Holding

13.4.1 China CYTS Tours Holding Company Details

13.4.2 China CYTS Tours Holding Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 China CYTS Tours Holding Agritourism Introduction

13.4.4 China CYTS Tours Holding Revenue in Agritourism Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 China CYTS Tours Holding Recent Development

and more

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Continued...



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.