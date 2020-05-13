Covid-19 Impact on Medical Tourism Market | Global Opportunities 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Medical Tourism -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Medical tourism refers to the travel across countries for obtaining medical treatment and benefitting from the treatment, which might not be accessible in their own nation. Medical tourism is considered as the direct impact of globalization of healthcare and has the potential for strong growth globally.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The high cost of treatment combined with long waiting lists in developed countries, new innovative technologies, the affordable cost of international transportation and the development of the Internet are major factors driving this market. In addition, the emergence of international communication companies which act as intermediaries between patients and hospital networks, make it easy for patients to access information and prices. The aforementioned factors are compelling the patients of highly developed countries to travel to other countries with affordable healthcare practices.

However, epidemic outbreaks, complications with patient follow-up and post-procedure, hurdles in obtaining visas, lack of infrastructure and political instability are likely to restrain the growth of the market. This report will address all such issues that are driving and/or constraining the market’s growth and will discuss probable solutions that can address such concerns. The report also highlights key trends and that can help the reader understand the growth potential.

The report presents issues affecting the market’s growth and probable solutions that can address these concerns. Various treatment types in the medical tourism market are provided in the report. The report also highlights market opportunities, trends and provides the quantitative assessment of the market. This can help manufacturers in the respective fields of treatment to strategize their growth in the destination countries where huge potential exists.

Report Scope:

This report on medical tourism provides a comprehensive analysis of the market across the globe. The report discusses the medical insurance policies across various countries and initiatives taken by the destination countries to attract the medical tourists. It also analyzes current and potential opportunities for medical tourism market. The report is arranged to provide an overview of the medical tourism market by treatment type and top most destination countries. The overall market is studied and an extensive data for the treatment options and the costs involved for each treatment type across various countries is provided.

The report includes analysis of leading and emerging countries offering medical services at an affordable price range in the current worldwide medical tourism market. Reason for attractiveness, available treatments, developments and government policies is extensively discussed. This report also looks at clinics that are being looked up as the hot destinations due to the available infrastructure or the cost factor. The government policies are examined with special focus to determine the impact they have in influencing the medical tourism market. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

Report Includes:

– Analysis of medical tourism destinations and various treatments

– Coverage of medical insurance policies across various countries and initiatives taken by the destination countries to attract the medical tourists

– Information on top treatments offered in global medical tourism destinations

– An insight of medical travel quality alliance (MTQUA) and explanation of their criteria for ranking the hospitals

– Examination of the government policies with special focus to determine their impact in influencing the medical tourism market

– Discussion of major drivers and restraints, assessment of the future growth scope of the market

