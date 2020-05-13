Hoyer, Lofgren, McGovern Statement on Introduction of Resolution Temporarily Implementing Remote Voting and Virtual Committee Proceedings

“Members on both sides of the aisle have urged we act to ensure the House can continue legislating during this pandemic. Rather than moving forward with a Democratic proposal last month, we formed this task force to give bipartisan compromise another chance. While we could not come to an agreement, we have incorporated several Republican ideas into this resolution. We will now move forward on these temporary emergency procedures to ensure the House can continue fully working for the people during this public health and economic emergency. The time has come to act – further delay is not an option.”

More information on the resolution is available here.