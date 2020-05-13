Vacant Land — Ideal for Portfolio Diversification and for Ultimate Social Distancing Ending Today

Land of Land, Inc. offers investment diversification by facilitating ownership of USA land through its “Land is the Cure for Stocks and Crowds” liquidation sale

SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITES STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land of Land, Inc. announces its land liquidation auction of vacant property — where families can protect and preserve their “nest egg” and have a safe retreat to protect their health.Participate in Land of Land’s "Land is the Cure for Stocks and Crowds" Land Liquidation which ends Today, May 13th at NOON EST. Two dozen properties across this great nation are featured in this event. Options include 40-80 acre parcels in Texas near oil and gas activity, large, scenic parcels and lots in Arizona and Nevada, gorgeous Florida and California lots, prime Washington properties near water, and building lots in Wisconsin. Bidding is easy and only a valid credit card is required to participate.About Land of Land, Inc.:Land of Land, Inc. is passionate about land ownership, an everlasting symbol of wealth and prestige through the ages. We are dedicated to preserving the American Dream by making land ownership a reality. If you are interested in purchasing land to diversify your investment portfolio, or for other reasons, we offer a wide variety of properties across our great nation. Whether you're looking for building lots, waterfront property, a scenic ranch, wooded campsite, or vast acreage, Land of Land has the right parcels for you at prices you won't believe! We work hard to simplify the land ownership process; from identifying prime properties, all the way through purchasing and conveying land ownership. Own a piece of America!For additional information about Land of Land, contact us at (610) 304-6572 or info@LandofLand.com, or visit our website at www.LandofLand.com



