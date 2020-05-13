Explain Ninja Leads The Market With Its Unique Animated Explainer Videos for Business

Character Design for Opengear Animation for Psiphon Scene from a video for Pipedrive

Clutch.co featured Explain Ninja as one of The Best Video Production Companies in the Leaders Matrix for 2020.

We can tell your brand story in an animated video that resonates with your target audience.” — Explain Ninja

WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video has become one of the most versatile marketing and sales presentation mediums available for business today. From eye-catching animated commercials and product demos to explainer videos to animated onboarding — the video is now one of the most creative ways to attract customer attention and conquer their hearts.

Today, a lot of businesses all over the globe leverage the power of animated videos to boost customer engagement, raise brand awareness, and create a buzz around newly launched products. Animation makes products dynamic-looking and even more attractive to customers, displaying their features and advantages creatively.

An animated explainer video helps to transfer the most complicated business concepts in the easy-to-understand form. It's particularly helpful for employee and customer onboarding because we love to have fun while learning. With a cartoony animated explainer, you can make your corporate educating entertaining and set positive team morale.

LEADERSHIP IN THE VIDEO PRODUCTION INDUSTRY

Recently, Explain Ninja has been featured among the best video production companies in the Leaders Matrix created by a world-famous B2B ranking platform Clutch.co. The Leaders Matrix provides a broad view of the top-performing service providers in a particular industry or location, based on in-depth market research conducted by Clutch expert team annually. It verifies the trustworthiness of the company and confirms its title of the video production industry leader.

Explain Ninja is an established animation and video production company with the primary mission to craft top-notch explainer videos that help companies transfer their message to customers, spice up an online presence, build customer loyalty, and stand out from competitors. Operating since 2013, Explain Ninja has already delivered a lot of incredible animated videos for creative marketing agencies, startups, and enterprises across different industries and countries. You can see some of them in this amazing animation portfolio.

THE TEAM

Explain Ninja brings together award-winning creative directors, animators, and producers, fueled by creativity, powered by skills, and driven by design. Collaboratively they create heart-winning videos with bold storytelling, engaging illustrations, excellent character design, and exciting innovation.

One of their most significant advantages is a professional voiceover group. Explain Ninja gathered the best translators and speakers from around the globe, so you can always find the native speaker of the targeted country or region.

VIDEO PRODUCTION PROCESS

This explainer video production company usually runs a complete video production process, including briefing, scriptwriting, storyboarding, creating illustrations, voiceover, and animation. Explain Ninja can help you create an animated video of any style and length you need — the genre palette varies from social propaganda to visualization of business processes.

The animation team guarantees an individual approach to the client's business goals and needs. For this distinctive peculiarity, Explain Ninja has received a lot of positive reviews from its previous customers.

KEY CLIENTS

Explain Ninja has already known for its famous partnering with global brands, such as Google, Pipedrive, Codio, Bolt, MyTaxi, Swiss Fin Lab, Boostation, Plato, Young Alfred, and others.

Do you want to stick your audience's eyes to your new product, service, or whole your incredible brand? You can introduce your brand story to the world and set an emotional connection with your target audience through an impressive animated video. Explain Ninja can be your next creative partner. Just drop them a note here.

Explain Ninja Showreel



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.