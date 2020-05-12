St. Lucia : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
May 12, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
St. Lucia, a tourism-dependent economy in the Caribbean, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism exports, which in a typical year would account for nearly 90 percent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, have come to an abrupt halt with widespread cancellations spreading out into the foreseeable future. The economy is now projected to contract by 8.5 percent in 2020. More severe local outbreaks of COVID-19 could cause additional widespread and prolonged disruptions to economic activity.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/157
Subject:
English
Publication Date:
May 12, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513543444/1934-7685
Stock No:
1LCAEA2020002
Format:
Paper
Pages:
30
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.