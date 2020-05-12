St. Lucia : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

St. Lucia, a tourism-dependent economy in the Caribbean, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism exports, which in a typical year would account for nearly 90 percent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, have come to an abrupt halt with widespread cancellations spreading out into the foreseeable future. The economy is now projected to contract by 8.5 percent in 2020. More severe local outbreaks of COVID-19 could cause additional widespread and prolonged disruptions to economic activity.