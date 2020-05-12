Djibouti : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Debt Relief Under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust-Press Release; and Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Djibouti
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
May 12, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably weakened macroeconomic prospects for Djibouti. The country is facing a large negative external demand shock due to the global recession. Domestically, virus prevention and containment measures are affecting both demand and supply. Output is contracting, while lower exports of services and foreign direct investment have opened an urgent balance of payments need of the order of US$164 million (4.8 percent of GDP). The pandemic has also created urgent spending needs and is set to reduce government revenue.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/159
Subject:
Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)
English
Publication Date:
May 12, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513543574/1934-7685
Stock No:
1DJIEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
39
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.