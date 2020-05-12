Fluent City Launches Live One-on-One Language Subscriptions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluent City , a leading conversation-first language learning platform, launched a monthly subscription program today that accelerates language proficiency through private lessons with real instructors.Noticing a gap in the language learning market, Fluent City believes in the power of real life conversation coupled with smart technology that allows for more personalized lessons. With the new subscription model, students can choose how many private one-on-one lessons they want to take each month. Working with a trained teacher, they can create personalized lesson plans that are geared toward their individual interests. Subscribers also have access to a resource library, created by language-based AI and smart tech to provide students with hyper-relevant and practical learning activities. The new subscription program offers:No Commitment: Take as many lessons as you want every month. Subscriptions start at just $34 per lesson, and you can change or cancel your plan at any time.Learn Multiple Languages: After subscribing, users can schedule lessons with different teachers and take lessons in more than one language each month.More Flexibility: Users can opt for a one-time purchase plan instead of a monthly subscription. Pay for all hours up front and use them within one year of purchase.Access to AI-powered, Hyper-Relevant Resources: In addition to one-on-one instruction, users get access to Fluent City’s resource library and modules built utilizing natural language processing.CEO, Jessica Vollman says, "At Fluent City, we believe the best way to learn a language is by building speaking confidence from the very first lesson. Our focus has always been pairing human instruction with innovative uses of technology to create real-world dialogues and curriculum for our students. Our new subscription offering allows students to receive hyper-customized lessons and work with their teacher one-on-one to reach their language goals."Prices for the subscription program range from:1 lesson for $49 per month4 lessons for $199 per month8 lessons for $299 per month12 lessons for $399 per monthFluent City aims to become a global resource for language learning. Through conversation-based classes, they seek to help travelers and life-long learners build confidence and expertise when speaking other languages with friends, families and acquaintances.About Fluent CityFluent City is a trusted online learning platform that uses real life conversation coupled with technology to help people around the world learn languages quickly and confidently. Fluent City offers in person and online classes in 11 different languages. We're on a mission to help you achieve your language-learning goals by teaching you how to talk about the things you care about most. Our team uses the latest AI and natural language processing technology to provide hyper-relevant content and personalized, engaging lesson plans that help you get fluent faster.# # # #



