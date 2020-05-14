Data Call Technologies, Inc. Reports Stronger Position with results of 2019 and the First Quarter of 2020

DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:DCLT)

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Call Technologies, Inc.(the “Company” or “Data Call”) specializes in the production, aggregation, and delivery of news and infotainment content for the Digital Signage Industry.The Company has been recognized as an industry leader, with the wide range of its product offerings for the Digital Signage space. From the company’s e-commerce portal, DLManager , to its intuitive API’s , the company’s products have become a staple in a multitude of digital signage and kiosk networks.Since 2002, Data Call has continued to proudly offer their outstanding service and support to each and every client.The below are excerpts filed in the company’s recent 10-K filed on March 27, 2020 followed by the 10-Q filed the date of this release.- - - Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018The Company had $629,097 of sales revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to sales revenue of $631,117 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease in sales revenue of $2,020 or approximately a 0.32% decrease from the prior year.The Company had total costs of sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $192,044 compared to total costs of sales of $178,198 for the year ended December 31, 2018, or an increase of $13,846 or about 7.8% of which resulted in a gross margin of $437,053 for the year ended December 31, 2019 or 69.5%, compared to a gross margin of $452,919 or 71.8% for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease in gross margin of $15,866 from the prior year, the decrease in gross margin was due to increased product cost.Operational expenses decreased to $425,076 for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to expenses of $466,450 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease in expenses of $41,374 from the prior period. The decrease in expenses for the year of 2019 was due to the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its business opportunities in the most cost effective and efficient means, while reducing costs and the cost associated of stock issued.The Company had a net income of $6,465 for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $18,988 for the year ended December 31, 2018.- - - Results of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to quarter ended March 31, 2019The Company’s revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $158,608 compared to $163,669 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $5,061 or 3.1% during the same period in the prior year. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to seasonal fluctuations.Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $103,409 compared to $143,190 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $39,691 from the same period in the prior year. The decrease in SG&A expenses is mainly due to the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce expenses.Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3,526 compared to a net loss of $25,626 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.The Company’s CEO, Tim Vance stated, “Even though revenues have slightly decreased, we are pleased to experience and report stronger profitability with many cost saving measures flipping net losses to net income. It is common to see revenue move up and down, as we are subscription based. Networks leverage our subscriptions in various campaigns that are dynamic - which may cause a constant fluctuation.Towards the end of 2019, larger OEM networks were on-boarded, while current clients were also introduced to some new products, such as the Safety Series. The team and I are pleased with the outcome and we look forward to nurturing our new clients, while continuing to service our current base with our renowned white glove treatment.”For future press releases and more information on the company, please visit www.datacalltech.com Forward-Looking StatementsStatements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding business areas and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing businesses, capital resources and future financial results are "forward-looking" statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. There may be other factors not mentioned above that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information. The company takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.



