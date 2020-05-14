Hive Selects ID R&D Passive Facial Liveness

Reduces abandonment and improves the user experience with frictionless fraud detection during Identity Verification and Authentication

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, today announced that Hive has selected its ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliant passive facial liveness product, IDLive Face, to integrate with their Modern Identity Platform. The technology enables frictionless biometric anti-spoofing during identity verification and authentication -- further reducing fraud risk at onboarding and beyond without increasing user effort.Hive delivers end-to-end digital identity verification, authentication and lifecycle management. The platform minimizes risk, prevents data breaches and reduces account takeovers while simultaneously improving conversions and overall customer experience. With a comprehensive biometric identity solution and support for regulations such as Anti Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Black List Exclusions, Hive appeals to enterprises of all sizes and in a range of industries. But unlike other solutions, the cloud-based service lowers upfront investment and total cost of ownership, as well as eliminates contract commitments -- making it ideal for small and medium businesses which have struggled to implement modern, effective solutions for their identity challenges. Customers can be up and running in as little as a few hours.“The team at Hive is passionate about helping companies implement solutions that quickly make a positive impact on the way they engage, serve and protect customers,” said Yuriy Znatokov, Co-Founder and CTO at Hive. “Our goal is to deliver comprehensive security without compromising usability and ID R&D’s passive facial liveness is an important piece of our offering.”“ID R&D’s passive liveness detection differs from other solutions on the market in that it doesn’t require users to do anything at all -- no blinking, head turning, following a dot on the screen or positioning your face within multiple frames,” said Steve Cook, Head of Global Business Development, ID R&D. “The result is a frictionless user experience, higher conversions during onboarding, and stronger security.”Hive serves customers across a range of industries. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is experiencing a heightened need by financial institutions, telcos and healthcare providers who must provide secure, remote access. The company recently received the honor of being named to the Mastercard Lighthouse Program’s Spring class of 2020.To learn more about Hive, visit hive.id.

Hive Verify Product Demo



