Austin FC & Little City Coffee Official Partnership

Austin FC & Little City Coffee Announce Official Partnership-Austin long awaited MLS team has partnered with Austin's own coffee roaster, Little City Coffee.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little City Coffee Announces Partnership with Austin FCAUSTIN, TEXAS – May 12, 2020. Iconic Austin coffee roaster Little City Coffee announced today they are the newest proud partner of Austin FC, the 27th Club in Major League Soccer (MLS) and Austin’s only major league team.“We are incredibly excited to partner with Austin FC,” said Eric Wolf, Director of Coffee at Little City. “Their commitment to community and quality aligns perfectly with Little City’s company credo of ‘Everyone deserves a great cup of coffee.’ Austin FC is doing a fantastic job preparing for their first season in 2021, and we are proud to help provide them with a little fuel.”While Austin FC’s staff have been temporarily working from home during Austin’s current “Stay Home Work Safe” order, Little City has launched a program to help keep the team stay caffeinated by offering regular home delivery for all Austin-based employees of the team. This program is an extension of Little City’s free home delivery service, now available to all Austin residents.In addition to his love of all things Austin, the connection for Little City owner Joel Shuler runs deeper. Joel is a lifelong soccer enthusiast and former player whose passion for the game coincidentally led him to discover his love for coffee in 1992, while living in Brazil and playing for the youth team of Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense. “As Austin lovers and avid soccer fans, we are grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to support not only Austin FC, but the entire community of fans here in Austin and beyond,” said Shuler.ABOUT LITTLE CITYLittle City’s team is passionate about coffee and actively travels the world to source small, unique lots of coffee directly from growers. In order to ensure that quality is maximized throughout the supply chain, careful attention is paid to every detail, from partnerships with the growers to the storage and roasting of the coffee. Each small batch is roasted to order and tasted by their team before shipping to ensure that every coffee hits the shelves at its full potential.Little City’s core lineup of year-round blends includes Congress Ave, Violet Crown, and Grackle, products that pay tribute to Austin (and her wildlife!). Limited release microlots are sourced globally and include favorites La Estrella del Ostro from Colombia and Tha Pye Gone from Myanmar, as well as rotating seasonal offerings from Brazil, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, and Mexico. Nitro cold brew is also available on draft and in half-gallon growlers.Little City’s coffees can be found in grocery stores throughout Texas, including all Central Market locations, and at dozens of fine restaurants and coffee shops around Austin. All products are also available on Little City’s website, littlecity.com, where free next-day home delivery is currently available for all Austin residents.Anyone interested in learning more about Little City may visit littlecity.com or follow @littlecitycoffee on Facebook and Instagram.About Austin FCAustin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the 27th club in January 2019 and is the City of Austin’s first major league team. Austin FC will officially begin play in 2021 in a new, state-of-the-art, 100% privately-financed $260 million soccer stadium and public park at McKalla Place, Austin.Austin FC also runs Austin FC Academy, the fully funded boys United States Soccer Development Academy, which aims to represent the highest level of competition for elite players in Central Texas and serve as the pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players.Austin FC’s parent company and ownership group is Two Oak Ventures, the entity which operates Austin FC and affiliated assets, including the MLS soccer park and stadium being constructed at 10414 McKalla Place in Austin, Texas, and St. David’s Performance Center, the $45 million training facility of the Club and Austin FC Academy, scheduled to open in Spring 2021 and located at Parmer Innovation Center in Northeast Austin.PromoCode- BleedVerde 10% off @ www.littlecity.com FOR FURTHER QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS YOU MAY CONTACT:Eric Wolf, Director of Coffee Little City Coffee Roasters (512) 689-8947 eric@littlecity.comTom Webb, VP of Public Relations and Broadcast, Austin FC. E: twebb@austinfc.com / C: 512 952 9369.



