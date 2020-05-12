ALMU Base Oils Webinar to Address Market Uncertainty, Assist Lube Blenders with Long-term Planning

The focus of this month's ALMU webinar is on base oil, with subject matter expert Jack Zakarian, who will draw on more than 40 years of experience at Chevron.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SINGAPORE--The focus of this month's ALMU webinar is on base oil, with subject matter expert Jack Zakarian, who will draw on his more than 40 years of experience at Chevron.This webinar will discuss the continuing changes in base oil supply and demand. We will examine how such changes will impact lubricant blenders. Group I supply will continue to decrease and Groups II and III will take its place. The good news for blenders is that the market will have excess base oil supply for years to come, so prices will be kept in check.Join us to listen to Jack's insights, gathered from four decades of experience in base oil refining, base oil strategy and planning, and global lubricant formulation, as he discusses how lube blenders can plan for the future that is constantly changing.The May 19 base oil webinar is the first of a three-part series of ALMU webinars presented by Jack Zakarian of JAZTech Consulting. The online course will provide much-needed trends and insights to assist executives with the long-term planning of their lube business. Zakarian, who spent his entire career working at Chevron, is sometimes referred to as the “Father of Group II”. He will draw on considerable knowledge gained over his 40+ years of experience not only in the technical area, but across supply chain, marketing and technical support. The webinar will appeal not only to technical, sales and marketing personnel but also to senior executives.A follow up webinar on 23 June 2020 will cover “Best practices in lubricant formulation and blending: Reducing complexity, waste and finished product contamination”. Zakarian will discuss how to develop “robust” formulas, that is, formulas that blend right the first time with minimal adjustments, as well as how to set batch release specifications and to implement quality monitoring for tests that cannot be run at batch release. Whether you develop your own product formulas or get them from suppliers, there are many formulation items that need attention at the plant level. Zakarian will introduce the concept of “core components”, or complexity reduction, to simplify inventory of base oils and additives.The inevitable long-term impact of electric vehicles (EV) on lubricants will be examined on 21 July 2020 in the aptly titled webinar “When will electric vehicles take charge: Potential impact on lubricant formulations and sales channels”. During this webinar, Zakarian will assess the impact of EVs on lubricant demand and manufacture and consider the performance properties needed for EV lubricants that are distinct from those of current lubricants. Change intervals for grease, transmission, and axle fluids will be very long and the supply of lubricants for service fill will be small. Factory fill supply of EV lubricants will be the biggest sales channel, so lubricant manufacturers need to develop good OEM supply relationships.To support ALMU members at this challenging time, all member companies are entitled to one complimentary seat, while additional seats are priced at US$20 each. The cost for non-members is US$50 each.For more information, or to register for any of these webinars, visit https://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org/webinar ABOUT ALMUALMU represents the combined interests of Asian lubricant manufacturers and provides services to help members grow their businesses. We endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricant industry as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as -- smarter regulation, advancement of manufacturing, protecting members interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national and major oil companies we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry. ALMU is moving the Asian lubricants industry forward, together.CONTACTThe Gateway West, Level 35150 Beach RoadSingapore 189720



