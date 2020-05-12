The Cloud v2.0 Wallet- More Innovation from Ronald Aai Cloud v2.0 Wallet from Ronald Aai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 12th 2020- this is the day that the crypto-world just advanced another step as Ronald Aai introduces the next stage of the Cloud 2.0 project. With this latest rollout, anonymity, convenience, simplicity and speed just all converged into one user-friendly item- the Cloud v2.0 Wallet.

Cloud v2.0 Wallet

At first glance it may appear to resemble any other regular decentralized wallet out there. But behind the simple interface actually lies groundbreaking technology not yet utilized before in the crypto-sphere.

This new innovative system offers a unique blend of advantageous features for users to utilize and enjoy. These features are listed below in synchronization with the items numbered in black circles displayed in the diagram.

Anonymity

As all cryptocurrency users know, anyone who holds crypto and sends assets wallet-to-wallet to a another party exposes their account details on the blockchain for anybody to monitor and investigate. However the Cloud v2.0 Wallet is actually a pseudo-wallet, and by using it your real wallet identity is kept hidden at all times. This means that no other party is able to see how many assets you hold or where you are sending it to or from- i.e no blockchain crypto-trail. The only thing the recipient of any sent funds will see is that the crypto has been delivered to them via a smart contract.

Items 1,2 and 3 in the diagram all display the roadway to accomplishing these completely anonymous transactions. The anonymity is achieved via a “mixing” process that is performed in the CTOX CDP (Collateral Deposit Positioning) Wallet.



CTOX Profit Generation

CTOX is the currency of the Cloud 2.0 platform, it being a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar value via smart contracts. The rewards that Cloud 2.0 members generate are converted into CTOX and then via the Cloud 2.0 ecosystem can spend them in various ways. The Cloud v2.0 wallet now utilizes a new and unique system of generating CTOX for the greater benefit of all members.

When a Cloud v2.0 Wallet user instructs the CTOX CDP Wallet to send funds to another party as described in Item 3, a charge of 4% including gas fees is deducted for each transaction. This then kicks Items 4 and 5 into action by initiating the dispersion of this 4% profit, namely:

1) Among CTOX stake-holders (1%)

2) To Cloud v1.0 Wallet members for CTO-CTOX conversion (3%).

This 3% revenue is then staked in CTOX into the CTOX CDP Wallet, and Cloud v1.0 Wallet members can then exchange their earnings to into this CTOX (Item 6).

By utilizing the this method, a constant revenue stream is generated in a self-sustaining cyclical ecosystem.

After conversion by Cloud v1.0 Wallet members, CTOX can be either staked into the CTOX CDP Wallet for more returns (Item 4) or exchanged to any ERC20 mainstream tokens using RibbonsSwipe.

Because CTOX is staked by members and is not generated from thin air, any member can participate and decide the size of their stake.

Simplistic Fund Transfer

Item 3 explained how funds are transferred in a simplistic way on the blockchain from the Cloud v2.0 Wallet to any other third-party wallet. Despite the diagram containing many steps performed in the operation, the user is actually only a push of a button away from a successful transaction.

Basically the operation of the Cloud v2.0 wallet is just as simple as any other normal decentralized wallet. The user simply deposits the currency of their choice (e.g USDT) into the CTOX CDP Wallet as per Item 2. Then when the user decides for example to send USDT to another wallet, the system will automatically convert the CTOX to USDT and send the funds. The receiving wallet will only be able to see the funds have been sent from a smart contract. In this way all transactions are easy to perform and fully anonymous.



Ease Of Spending

The following diagram explains how members can easily spend their CTOX earnings in a direct and simplistic fashion. Phase 1 of the diagram has already been explained above, and now Phase 2 and Phase 3 build on this foundation, expanding the ability of members to use their CTOX in whatever fashion they should choose.

Now that people are making money from the Cloud 2.0 Ecosystem, they naturally want a way to spend it.

Debit Card Rollout

To achieve this spending goal and to maximize member’s spending flexibility, Cloud 2.0 is now pushing out the UnionPay debit card solution. This card is not a prepaid card but is rather an actual debit card that operates from a virtual account, and is connected to the global UnionPay system. In this way, the only spending limit members have is the actual funds that are stored in the card. While it will be subject to ATM machine limits, other normal ways of card spending are unrestricted- i.e it’s use is just like that of any other standard card.

Item 1 of Phase 2 explains how members use CTOX to purchase this card. More precisely, to obtain the card members will actually stake 500 CTOX into the CDX CDP wallet, and every year there will be a fee of 100 CTOX.

Item 3 explains how Cloud 2.0 provides an OTC to help members to exchange their cryptos to fiat currency, including CTOX.

Item 4 shows how 1% of fees from these transactions is then staked back into the CTOX CDP Wallet, again helping to create an equitable self-sustaining ecosystem.

After this the process can then move on to the Phase 3 which describes the Merchant Program. Items 4, 5 and 6 explaining briefly the benefits for those who engage in this part of the Cloud 2.0 ecosystem. Fees from members of the Merchant program again continually replenish the CTOX CDP Wallet, creating greater liquidity and a healthy long-term sustainability for the entire Cloud 2.0 project.



For more information please visit www.cloudtokenwallet.com



