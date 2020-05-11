Professors Turn to Sports Litigation Alert as a Strong Resource in the Fall’s Uncertain Teaching Environment

Online tools are critical when it comes to remote learning.

Hackney Publications has added multiple tools to make Sports Litigation Alert the go-to resource for sports law professors.

There are two other benefits that commonly come up with professors – the cost since students only pay $15 for a subscription, and the searchable archive of approximately 3,000 summaries and articles.” — Holt Hackney

AUSTIIN, TX, US, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With uncertainty around how the fall semester will unfold at thousands of colleges and universities, Hackney Publications has added multiple tools to make Sports Litigation Alert the go-to resource for sports law professors, whether their students sit in their classroom or, remotely, in front of a computer.The Alert, which has been published for almost 20 years, is emailed to recipients 24 times a year. Each issue includes five case summaries, eight to 12 articles, and various news briefs. Hundreds of professors use the Alert, requiring their students to either subscribe at a student rate, or referring them to the library, which has subscribed.“This is very timely and helpful with all classes, especially as they are being moved online,” said Dana Drew Shaw , a sports law professor at Belmont University. “It was a great decision to use this resource this term. The students have really enjoyed reading it, which is rare.”Among the tools that Hackney Publications provides to professors are:• A set of questions and answers for the case summaries, which can be shared with students.• Ten subject matter compendiums from the last six months or the Alert archives.“The latter can be paired with a text, or the professor’s own curriculum, bringing currency to what is being taught,” said Holt Hackney, the editor of the Alert.“Aside from the current nature of the material, there are two other benefits that commonly come up with professors – the cost since students only pay $15 for a subscription, and the searchable archive of approximately 3,000 summaries and articles.”Carla Varriale-Barker, a Shareholder at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd. and the Practice Chair of the firm’s Sports, Recreation and Entertainment Practice Group noted that she uses SLA in her practice to stay abreast of current developments and she uses it in her Sports Law and Ethics class at Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies ( http://www.smsm.com/attorneys-Carla-Varriale.html ). She said the Alert “is a valuable practice and educational tool, I depend on it to be kept abreast of developments across the country.”“As a sports law professor, it is the perfect tool to engage your students,” she said. “It is written in a way that undergraduate and graduate students can understand it, while at the same time delivering enough substance that I think it is a resource for lawyers. It is for this one.”Many professors have shared their insights into using the Alert in the following insightful article In addition to providing a heavily discounted rate for student subscriptions, Hackney has also made subscriptions for professors complimentary, when they require students to subscribe to the Alert.About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. In total, Hackney Publications produces 12 newsletters, including Sports Litigation Alert, Professional Sports and the Law, Legal Issues in High School Athletics, Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, Journal of NCAA Compliance, Concussion Litigation Reporter, and Sports Facilities and the Law. It produces five other publications that are complimentary and supported by sponsorship. These include Title IX Alert, Sports Medicine and the Law, Concussion Defense Reporter, Esports and the Law, and MyLegalBookie.

