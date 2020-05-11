Roots Food Foundation Donates Medically Tailored Meals to Hospital Workers and Feeds the Homeless During COVID Pandemic
Roots Food Foundation Delivers Meals to Frontline Healthcare Workers at MLK Hospital in South Los Angeles
Rfoodx is specifically designed for people with serious health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia
The medically tailored meals distributed include Rfoodx, healthy chef and dietitian-created ready to eat meals that are specifically designed to meet the nutritional guidelines of individuals with compromised immune systems and those with chronic conditions.
“Chronic disease is prevalent, but since the outbreak of COVID-19, people are changing how they view the importance of health and wellness. The highest risk populations of individuals with preexisting health conditions are those in greatest need of ‘Food is Medicine’,” said Robert T. Jones, Founder/CEO of Roots Food Group. “We are fortunate to accelerate the launch efforts of our company by helping those in critical need during these unprecedented times.”
“Food is Medicine” refers to a spectrum of health and wellness interventions that recognize and respond to the critical link between nutrition and chronic diseases. Interventions consist of healthful foods that are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals living with or at risk for serious health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia.
The Roots Food Foundation advocates for functional Food is Medicine to contribute to the overall improvement of health and wellness by changing policy and reducing the cost of healthcare worldwide. We also advocate and provide change through investment, education and research. Our mission is to provide food products and medically tailored meals to those who may have socioeconomic issues, limited healthcare coverage or access to healthy food. For every ten medically tailored meals that we sell, we donate one meal to those of need in our communities through channels and partnerships that distribute food to the underserved.
