Roots Food Foundation Donates Medically Tailored Meals to Hospital Workers and Feeds the Homeless During COVID Pandemic

Roots Food Foundation Delivers Meals to Frontline Healthcare Workers at MLK Hospital in South Los Angeles Roots Food Foundation

Rfoodx is specifically designed for people with serious health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia

We are fortunate to accelerate the launch efforts of Roots Food Group by helping those in critical need during these unprecedented times.” — Robert T. Jones

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots Food Foundation , the 501c3 nonprofit foundation of Roots Food Group , a mission-driven food company that believes in creating healthy outcomes through food is medicine, has been feeding people in need since the COVID-19 outbreak. The foundation donated and has been distributing freshly made medically tailored food products to frontline hospital workers in Los Angeles County. They also partnered with the City of Indianapolis to deliver meals to the local homeless populations.The medically tailored meals distributed include Rfoodx , healthy chef and dietitian-created ready to eat meals that are specifically designed to meet the nutritional guidelines of individuals with compromised immune systems and those with chronic conditions.“Chronic disease is prevalent, but since the outbreak of COVID-19, people are changing how they view the importance of health and wellness. The highest risk populations of individuals with preexisting health conditions are those in greatest need of ‘Food is Medicine’,” said Robert T. Jones, Founder/CEO of Roots Food Group. “We are fortunate to accelerate the launch efforts of our company by helping those in critical need during these unprecedented times.”“Food is Medicine” refers to a spectrum of health and wellness interventions that recognize and respond to the critical link between nutrition and chronic diseases. Interventions consist of healthful foods that are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals living with or at risk for serious health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia.The Roots Food Foundation advocates for functional Food is Medicine to contribute to the overall improvement of health and wellness by changing policy and reducing the cost of healthcare worldwide. We also advocate and provide change through investment, education and research. Our mission is to provide food products and medically tailored meals to those who may have socioeconomic issues, limited healthcare coverage or access to healthy food. For every ten medically tailored meals that we sell, we donate one meal to those of need in our communities through channels and partnerships that distribute food to the underserved.For additional information, visit https://www.rootsfoodfoundation.org/



