An Online Travel Agency (OTA) with a Social Cause

• Promotes volunteer tourism to develop the communities’ economies. • Leaders in every industry have the responsibility to give back, travel is no exception.

SPRING, TX, USA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jorge Cadena is a world leader in marketing tourist destinations. Through his advertising agency, Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC, he has created over 500 marketing campaigns for destinations, airlines, hotels and attractions all over the world.

Although the travel industry is not seen as an industry that gives back, in reality it provides millions of jobs around the world. Tourism employs people from all walks of life and caters to the vast range of tourists, that travel to nearby and distant destinations. Moreover, Jorge has seen that tourism has had a great impact in the development of regions around the world. Which is why he is committed to educating travel brands on how to use tourism to increase employment in areas of few opportunities.

Travelers today want to know the country authentically, the people, culture, nature, and everyday life. His OTA, moremexicoforless.com, partners with Nomad Republic, a company that organizes volunteer travel to Central and South America. “I think travelling far brings you closer,” said Jorge when asked about Volunteer Tourism. “I’ve seen people travel long distances and spend a lot of money just to get to a remote community in the poorest regions of the world because that’s where they get a tremendous sense of accomplishment from helping others, which is priceless,” he added.

Jorge also believes that one should get to know their neighbor better. However, when going to meet one’s neighbor he says, “take the long way; if your neighbor lives to your right, go left. Go around the world and get a little lost. As you travel around you will be exposed to different cultures, languages, and ways of thinking. This will give you a better understanding of the world and the people around you, ultimately bringing you closer to your neighbor.” Jorge also has a compelling message for travel companies, “by sharing our knowledge about tourism, we will build better tourism destinations, improve the level of service, and gain a better understanding of each other.”

Jorge is a renowned travel speaker, who is passionate about sharing his knowledge to help travel brands find their uniqueness. He has helped hundreds of brands learn how to successfully market their products. He is therefore devoted to offering solutions that help bring economic development through sustainable tourism projects that can be turned into new exciting travel products for consumers.

For more information please contact

Jorge Cadena

+1 (832) 948-4440

jorge@smartsmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.