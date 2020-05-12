New ACEINNA and WPG Americas Webinar – How to Create Custom CAN Messages

OpenIMU300RI EVK for autonomous vehicles, cars, robots, drones, agriculture, etc. ACEINNA and WPG Americas Webinar – How to Create Custom CAN Messages

Webinar for Developers of Autonomous Vehicle Navigation Products

ACEINNA's OpenIMU hardware and software provides a reliable, easy to master and inexpensive way to develop guidance and navigation solutions for a wide range of autonomous vehicles.” — Michael Murray

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New ACEINNA and WPG Americas Webinar – How to Create Custom CAN Messages2nd in a series of Special Webinars for Developers of Autonomous Vehicle Navigation ProductsJoin us for a 1-hour webinar to learn how to create a custom CAN message using the OpenIMU300RI and MS VSCode development environmentThis webinar is for anyone looking for a reliable, easy to master and inexpensive way to develop guidance and navigation solutions for a wide range of autonomous vehicles Date: Thursday May 21, 12 PM EDT (9am PDT)Webinar AgendaGetting familiar with the OpenIMU300RI EVK Overview of the SW development environmentOverview of ACEINNA Extension in VS Code Import Project Example & its StructureAdding a High Resolution Acceleration CAN messageBuilding & Uploading to the unitChecking output results on CAN toolQuestions & AnswersThe three speakers for this webinar are Michael Murray, Executive Vice President at ACEINNA. James Fennelly, ACEINNA Product Marketing Manager, and Ravi Komarabathuni, Applications Engineer at ACEINNA.Michael Murray is responsible for developing and managing sales and marketing strategies for the autonomous markets and customers. He has over 20 years of highly successful experience in technology sales and marketing management including leadership roles at Blackridge Technology, TDK and Analog Devices. Mr. Murray earned an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, Master’s Degree in Technology Commercialization and a Bachelor’s Degree in Management from Northeastern University, as well as an EE Degree from George Brown College, in Toronto, Canada. He also holds three patents in passive nanotube sensors, with MIT.Ravi Komarabathuni is an Applications Engineer with ACEINNA’s Inertial Systems group. He has previously worked in the field of Navigation (GNSS/GPS, Inertial, RTK, POSE), Infotainment, Displays & Controls, Connected Services, Autonomous Vehicle Technologies. He had graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the Osmania University India, Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering with Navigation specialization from Ohio University, Ohio & Master’s in Business Administration from North Park University, Chicago.James Fennelly is a Product Marketing Manager – Inertial Sensing Systems at ACEINNA.He is responsible for defining new products at ACEINNA Inc. He has been working for the past 10 years defining and developing inertial sensing systems to address needs for inertial measurements and advanced algorithms applicable to the automation of construction, agriculture, and other equipment. James has over two decades of experience working with MEMS sensors in various markets and applications. James received his BS EET from the University of Massachusetts.Watch the previous webinar here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szHDnQdDAXw&t=28s This webinar explained the recent trends and technology developments that are critical to engineers and system managers developing the next generation of autonomous vehicles. Localization and navigation technologies are essential factors enabling the success of autonomous vehicles – from farm and construction equipment, to delivery robots and vehicles, to ADAS and next generation Level 5 autonomous cars - all of these market sectors rely on newly emerging affordable, highly accurate navigation solutions. If a machine moves, it needs to know where it is at and where it is going.About ACEINNAACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.ACEINNA’s precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA’s isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China. Visit www.aceinna.com for more details,About WPG Americas Inc.Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com . You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.FOR MORE INFORMATIONACEINNA Inc., One Tech Drive, Suite 325, Andover, MA 01810Tel: 978-965-3200 Fax: 978-965-3201Email: info@aceinna.comWeb: https://www.aceinna.com

