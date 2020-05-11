There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,282 in the last 365 days.

U.S.  Catholics  celebrate  5th  anniversary of Pope Francis’ call to care for  our common home  

 Vatican-sponsored  Laudato Si’ Week  (May 16-24)  includes  virtual activities and Global Day of  Prayer  to engage  faithful  in caring  for  environment  

Next week, Catholics around the  country  and around the world will celebrate the fifth anniversary of  Pope Francis’  landmark encyclical  letter  Laudato  Si’: On Care for Our Common Home  through prayer, education, and  online  activities.  The  document, addressed to all peoples,  started  an urgent  conversation on how we can fulfill our duty to care for Creation  and embrace the ecological,  theological,  economic, social, and political dimensions as an interconnected web toward  that goal. 

Laudato  Si’ Week,  May 16-24, will be celebrated  with the theme “Everything is Connected.” The weeklong celebration  is sponsored by the Vatican’s  Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and led by a cohort of Catholic partners.  Online activities by U.S. Catholic groups include participation in the Global Day of Prayer on May 24th;  prayer gatherings  from home;  small  parish,  group  or family  discussions with  downloaded materials; and attending seminars on  various  topics  such as  sustainability. 

“Catholics around  the nation  will gather in fellowship  with  our  brothers and sisters  across the world.  We  will be praying,  reflecting  and preparing  for better days ahead, and for the courage and wisdom to  work for  transformative  change  to heal our planet  and its people,”  said Daniel  Misleh, founding executive director of Catholic Climate Covenant.  “We are living  in  a threshold time where we can  catch glimpses of  something new. Each  one  of us  should  ask,  what will be on the other side of this pandemic? How might we think and act differently?” 

The lessons of the encyclical  can provide a path forward  as societies emerge from  the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought many parts of the world to a halt.  Laudato Si’  offers a vision for building a more just and sustainable world.  Catholic  Climate Covenant and its 19 national Catholic  partners invite  everyone to  participate in this global initiative  and use the teachings of Laudato Si’ to guide our actions  as we  struggle,  grow  and transform  through this crisis together. 

“What kind of world do we want to leave to those who will come after us, to children who are growing up?” Pope Francis said in his  video message  encouraging participation. “I renew my urgent  call to respond to the ecological crisis, the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor cannot continue. Let's take care of creation, a gift of our good Creator God.” 

   
ACTIVITIES AND RESOURCES FOR LAUDATO SI' WEEK:

Find these and many more U.S. and global activities and resources from Catholic partners to celebrate Laudato Si’ Week, May 16-24, at www.laudatosiweek.org and at www.catholicclimatecovenant.org.

Global Day of Prayer May 24
Participate in the highlight for Laudato Si’ Week: a Global Day of Prayer on May 24 at Noon (wherever you are,) including prayer cards and other resources from the Vatican. We join with our partners including Global Catholic Climate Movement for this and many other special activities from May 16-24, including reflection, preparation, prayer and solidarity. Find out more and register: https://laudatosiweek.org

Virtual Laudato Si’ Program May 16-24
Catholic Climate Covenant’s Earth Day/Laudato Si’ 2020 program, Earth Day at 50/Laudato Si’ at 5: An Urgent Appeal for Action, is available for download for individuals, families and small groups to use from home. The program was designed to be used for Laudato Si’ at 5 celebrations. The program is also available in Spanish.

Daily reflections May 16-24
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) offers a new prayer card, an updated Laudato Si’ study guide, a one-page bulletin insert, and daily reflections for the week. Find more Laudato Si’ resources from USCCB here:http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/human-life-and-dignity/environment/index.cfm

Novena prayers from home May 16-24
The Novena from Carmelite NGO is specifically designed to be used over the nine days of Laudato Si' Week. Download the nine-day prayer program: https://catholicclimateproject.org/activity/novena-creation-may-16-may-24


About Catholic Climate Covenant: Catholic Climate Covenant inspires and equips people and institutions to care for creation and care for the poor. Through our  19  national  partners, we guide the U.S. Church's response to climate change by educating, giving public witness, and offering resources. 

