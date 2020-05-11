The Travel Market Place is the global online sales force that will work as your 24/7/365 Global Travel Trade Show

Your Online Travel Sales Force

• Developed by companies with global expertise in the travel marketing industry • Free three-month trial period • Your new 24/7/365 online sales force

SPRING, TX, USA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more information:

Jorge Cadena: jorge@smartsmarketing.com

The Travel Market Place is the global online sales force that will work as your 24/7/365 International Travel Trade Show

• It´s a 24/7/365 online Travel Trade Show

• Increases immediately your ROI

• Developed by companies with global expertise in the travel marketing industry

• Free three-month trial period

• Your new online sales force

Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC, parent company of a wide range of businesses specialized in marketing travel around the world will be launching on May 25, www.themarketplace.travel an online travel business network that will change the future of how the travel industry around the world meets. World travel shows, such as FITUR in Spain, ITB in Germany, Tianguis in Mexico and countless more, have been cancelled due to the pandemic. The Travel MarketPlace will act as a 24/7/365 Travel Trade Show that will provide full marketing and sales support to travel professionals around the world:

• A 24/7/365 Travel Trade Show

• Matches business profiles through Artificial Intelligence

• Generates unlimited meetings with travel partners around the world

• With unlimited time for each meeting

• Share documents, pictures and videos

• Buyers and sellers set up their own meeting schedule

• Lets you rate the quality of service of your partners

• More time to increase sales and marketing with little investment

• Healthiest, cleanest and environmentally friendly way to meet

“We have selected Suma Eventos in Mexico to launch our software in that country. Suma Eventos is the most reliable company with over 25 years of experience in marketing and operating events, trade shows and meetings”, said Jorge Cadena, President and CEO of Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC. “The whole travel industry in Mexico trusts Suma Eventos to develop successfully this endeavor”.

Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC, owns and operates, Chain Global Media, LLC, a global media company specialized in marketing travel; moremexicoforless.com an OTA specialized in selling Mexico in the US; hospitalityMX.com, a Medical Tourism Concierge service that moves patients in need of care to other countries; moretravel4less.com, an OTA that sells travel products around the world; Viva! The Woodlands Magzine, LLC, a publishing company; and hinspire, LLC., a media company specialized in marketing to the Hispanic audience. Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC, gathers the most creative and talented minds to develop The Travel MarketPlace, a software that will revolutionize the travel industry.

“The team at Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC., and the rest of the companies have put together their talents and resources to create The Travel MarketPlace, a travel business network around the world that will support, develop and enhance the way meetings have been held in travel trade shows,” said Jorge, “With The Travel MarketPlace the travel industry will be able to become more productive all year around, controlling their schedules and objectives without waiting months for the next travel show”.

Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC, comes up with another great idea, at the right moment. The Travel MarketPlace will put an end to meeting once a year:

• No more travel to trade shows

• No more crushing 15-minute meetings in three days

• No more crowds, no more lines, no more jet-lag

• No more copies of printed sales materials

“We have chosen Suma Eventos as we have chosen Mexico our first country outside of the US to launch the platform. We will be focusing in two destinations in Mexico; Cancún and Puerto Vallarta, the leading beach destinations that are already top sellers throughout the world,” added Jorge. “We understand the difficult moment that the travel industry is going through now, that´s why The Travel MarketPlace is offering a three-month trial period. The TravelMarketPlace wants to contribute to help the travel industry get back on their feet by meeting actively with their partners.”

The Travel Market is the best solution to continue meeting immediately, proactively, with the objective of finding solutions and strategies to these challenging times that we are facing together and where we have to find solutions together. This way, very soon, we will be able to welcome back guests to our hotels, passengers to our airlines, guests to our restaurants, fans to our stadiums, concert halls and theaters, because we were able to prepare ourselves and were able to respond to the needs of the new traveler in 2020. The Travel MarketPlace contributes as a real sales force to bring people together, that otherwise wouldn´t be able to meet and do business.

The Travel MarketPlace is acting as a meeting place, a huge roof where everyone is welcome. It will become your appointment generator, your business promotor, your communications channel so you can talk about the exciting things you have to offer. The Travel MarketPlace is your new online sales force.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.