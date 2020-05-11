A Lifesaving Initiative to Manufacture Medical Masks in the United States, Now on Kickstarter

Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, promising group of innovators is seeking to manufacture medical-grade surgical masks at home in the United States

BUFFALO, NY, USA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world faces global shortages of personal protective equipment from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, a group of bright minds is seeking to support healthcare, essential and everyday working people by manufacturing face masks at home in the United States. An initiative to create lifesaving personal protective equipment and jobs for the unemployed, production of medical masks in the United States has been shown to deliver benefits not just to healthcare workers, but to other stakeholders nationwide. As countries around the world build up their stockpiles of medical supplies, it is time for the United States to do the same by producing their own masks at home and stimulating the American economy.

Preparation for a functional manufacturing facility has already begun for making these masks, but more support is needed to expand the effort and to help save more lives. With 6 – 8 week delivery times for supplies and manufacturing equipment, generous support from around the world is needed immediately to make this initiative a large-scale movement without delay.

Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support this national production effort, including associated costs for sourcing machinery and raw materials. Expected to begin large scale production in early November 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/975632145/medical-masks

Supporters around the world can back this initiative by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, directly fund the production of various mask quantities for American frontline healthcare and essential workers. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.

About

An initiative, spearheaded by David Eckert of Buffalo, New York, for the domestic production of medical masks to save lives and support frontline healthcare and essential workers. This will help to revitalize the American economy by putting the unemployed to work.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.