Anju Software Expands Its ta-Scan Offering with a Revolutionary Data Platform

Semantically linking public and private data records using groundbreaking technology creates a value proposition that can’t be ignored.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anju Software announces a revolutionized array of data integration, curation and visualization solutions for the pharmaceutical industry using its new Anju Data Platform (ADP) back-end to the company’s clinical intelligence product, ta-Scan . Anju’s new ADP is the first of its kind that enables Pharma and CROs with ta-Scan to analyze clinical data from diverse global sources and combine it with private data in a highly curated manner. The data is semantically linked, using Anju’s patented scoring algorithms to establish comprehensive and reliable person profiles and trial-related analytics.“Anju’s ADP-fueled ta-Scan will deliver the capability to use advanced semantic data linking and advanced curation to intelligently integrate public data records, customer proprietary data and third-party data into a trusted database that can fuel new levels of clinical intelligence and compelling analytical insights,” states Bill Leander, Anju Chief Marketing Officer. “We can now combine public data with, for example, CTMS data to dramatically increase and customize trial feasibility analysis results. The integration of internal trial data with results of trials sponsored by other companies can help reveal important nuances between studies and improve site selection and management strategies.”The value of the ta-Scan enhancements extends far beyond Clinical Operations. From a Medical Affairs perspective, enriching data with a client’s own CRM data has proven most useful in identifying the right individuals for advisory boards, speaking engagements and drug positioning. The utilization of Anju's custom scoring algorithms, based on the integration of internal and public domain knowledge, has helped clients to better classify rising stars and linchpins, matching the internal expectations of those terms.“With endless amounts of internal, purchased and licensed data scattered all over Pharma enterprises, we believe the new opportunity in clinical business intelligence is the freedom to combine that data in one secure location and to look at data from diverse sources, from any region, combined in one data output,” adds Leander.About Anju SoftwareAnju Software, Inc. brings together deep industry knowledge with unparalleled software domain expertise to deliver solutions purpose-built for life sciences. Anju strives to exceed customer expectations by helping them accelerate time to market in clinical trials for drugs and devices while optimizing responsiveness and collaboration in medical affairs. Anju’s platforms and products are highly configurable and flexible to deliver tangible value every day to Pharma companies of all sizes, contract research organizations, full-service agencies, academic health systems and medical device companies. Learn more by visiting www.anjusoftware.com



