Celebrating the Impact of Light Science on Medical Treatment, the Internet, Food Security, and Sustainability

The International Day of Light on 16 May: EMBARGOED UNTIL TUESDAY, 12 MAY 2020 AT 18:00 EDT

PARIS, FRANCE, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a time when access to information and connectivity is more important than ever, light science and technology is providing efficient and affordable solutions to current global challenges. On 16 May, individuals worldwide celebrate the International Day of Light and the light-based technologies that drive cleaner energy, sustainable farming, high-speed connectivity, and better diagnostics and treatments.Leaders in the field have released new articles that describe the role of light and technological advances in those areas to celebrate the International Day of Light, a global initiative that serves to enhance society’s appreciation of light and its role in science, culture, art, education and sustainable development. The authors include Nobel Laureate Donna Strickland, University of Waterloo, Canada; Juergen Popp and Ute Neugebauer, Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology e.V. Jena, Germany; Cather Simpson, University of Auckland, New Zealand; and Imrana Ashraf, Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan.“The best thing we can do is put our confidence in scientists and engineers who work with light and in many other areas of science to develop solutions to the many challenges we are facing, and to guide us towards a brighter future.” - International Day of Light Steering Committee Chair John Dudley, Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté, France.Key advancements noted in the articles:• The development of efficient LEDs provide cost-effective lighting solutions, which are especially impactful in developing nations and lower greenhouse gas emissions worldwide;• Fiber optics has revolutionized the way humans interact in the 21st century by easing the communication and transmission of information;• The science of light has created diagnostic equipment, along with incoherent and coherent light solutions for treatment of outbreaks, such as COVID-19;• Light-based sensing technologies allow for more accurate monitoring of environmental health as countries assess climate change;• Developments in imaging and remote sensing are enabling sustainable agriculture goals that help mitigate food shortages.“These visionary leaders have shared thoughtful articles that we hope will resonate with scientists and non-scientists alike. Each topic also connects to current and future solutions around the pandemic we are living through now. IEEE Photonics Society is proud to support this initiative.” - IEEE Photonics Society President Carmen Menoni, Colorado State University, USA.All are encouraged to celebrate the International Day of Light through the campaign at lightday.org/seethelight , view and share the video and join the conversation on all social media channels using #SEETHELIGHT.The date of 16 May was chosen for the International Day of Light because it was the day that Theodore Maiman demonstrated the first laser in 1960. It recognizes the visible impact of science and engineering and their contributions like the laser."SPIE is proud to be one of the founding sponsors working to establish the International Day of Light. The solutions to today's global challenges will all involve light-based technologies, either directly or indirectly. Highlighting this impact is crucial, as we must broaden the awareness of light in our lives across the globe." – SPIE President John E. Greivenkamp, University of Arizona, USAThe #SEETHELIGHT campaign is brought to you by the International Day of Light Steering Committee, The Optical Society (OSA), SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics and IEEE Photonics Society.“OSA’s partnership with our fellow societies to support this campaign is essential to building public awareness of the importance of the science of light and light-based technologies. Light has to be on the forefront of minds for voters, policy-makers, STEM educators and - most importantly - the next generation of our workforce.” – OSA President Stephen D. Fantone, Optikos Corporation, USAAll other content in this release is available without embargo here: lightday.org/press-room The following resources are available for individuals and press:1. The video for the International Day of Light is available under embargo until Tuesday, 12 May at 18:00 EDT here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf-9ALTf6Tk&feature=youtu.be 2. All other content in this release is available without embargo here: lightday.org/press-room and lightday.org/seethelight.3. Join the conversation with #SEETHELIGHT on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter4. Read the fact sheet.The International Day of Light#SEETHELIGHT is a worldwide message for the International Day of Light on 16 May encouraging all to join a conversation and celebrate the importance of the science of light and light-based technologies in our lives. The International Day of Light is a global initiative that provides an annual focal point for the continued appreciation of light and the role it plays in science, culture, art, education, and sustainable development, as well as fields as diverse as medicine, communications, and energy. Visit lightday.org/seethelight.Contact: seethelight@lightday.orgPress Room: lightday.org/press-room

