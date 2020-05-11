The Scorecard System - Navigating Software Selection Book Release Today

Ancil Lea

A new resource for medical clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians.

CONWAY, AR, US, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 31 years, Ancil Lea has worked with over 2,000 medical clinics, hospitals, surgery centers and physicians, recommending and implementing medical software technology for different applications within these entities. His approach is not to sell software, but to help them make the best selection for their organizations based on his knowledge and experience.“It’s an interesting perspective to be on the ‘other side of the table’ guiding the selection process,” he says. “You know the perspective of both parties and get to use this knowledge to get the best outcomes for your client.”Lea’s experience led to the development of a system to ‘score’ the software solution demonstrations. Lea’s process was vetted by the Delta I-Fund program with Winrock International in Spring 2019 and by the HealthTech Arkansas program in 2020. These experiences further developed the value of the Scorecard System for healthcare.The Scorecard System, a book that outlines this selection and adoption process of medical software technology and highlights the use of The Scorecard System, is now available for a limited time as a free ebook download. To get your copy, go to www.ancillea.com



