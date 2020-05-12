After Loss: Hope for Widows, Widowers, and Partners Receives 5 Stars from San Francisco Book Review

After Loss Book by Linda Donovan

Grief is something you never really get over, but After Loss gives readers the tools to navigate it in a healthy way," — Heidi Rojek

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With After Loss, Linda Donovan provides a compassionate approach to help people rebuild their lives while tending to their grief. Linda experienced grief when she lost her husband to cancer. She offers deep insight from her perspective as a grief-support volunteer for hospice. Linda shares how you can work through your grief and move forward at a comfortable pace."Linda Donovan, in After Loss, speaks from a place of knowledge. She, too, has felt that deep crushing loss. Her words of advice and comfort will reach those grieving like no one else’s possibly can because she was where they are now and is proof that they can, and will be, in a better place in their own time,” said Tamara Benson of the San Francisco Book Review. Read the full review HERE “I've been leading grief-support groups as a volunteer for my local hospice for more than a decade, and I wrote this book to help people learn how to rebuild their lives by developing goals, making informed decisions, and being open to new possibilities,” says author Donovan.“Grief is something you never really get over, but After Loss gives readers the tools to navigate it in a healthy way,” says Heidi Rojek, owner of City Book Review. Read the full review HERE.LINDA DONOVAN is a writer, grief-support advocate, and marketing consultant. She has been a professional writer for more than 30 years, and her work has appeared in books, blogs, magazines, newspapers, and other publications. She won a 2014 Writer’s Digest award for a digital version of a self-help book that she co-authored. Linda became involved with her local hospice after experiencing how the hospice team had provided so much assistance to her family. She has been leading grief-support groups for Hospice of Santa Cruz County for more than a decade. Find more information about the After Loss book and Linda Donovan at her website, afterlossbook.com After Loss can be purchased HERE.San Francisco Book Review is a publication from City Book Review that’s been providing book reviews for authors and publishers since 2008 and is a well-respected book review service in the industry. Their website is SanFranciscoBookReview.com



