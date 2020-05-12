Allentown Charter School Moving Classes Online for Remainder of 2019-2020 School Year

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has moved to online classes for the remainder of the school year.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help keep students engaged even while out of the classroom, Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has commenced a digital learning continuity plan that requires students to log in to Google Classroom for 30-minute lessons in all major subjects. Homeroom teachers take attendance with daily activities. Meanwhile, teachers can provide virtual instruction and study help over Zoom.Students in elementary, middle, and high school are expected to participate in the online courses Monday through Friday for three to four hours per day. Students without access to technology will be able to borrow laptop and iPads from the school“We understand this is a learning curve for students, parents, and faculty,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown Charter School . “We are so appreciative of the hard work that everyone has put into these efforts.”School counseling services have also been moved online to help students with this new transition.To view the continuity plan, educational resources, and other COVID-19 updates from the Lehigh Valley charter school , EEACS has put together an important updates page for parents and students: https://ee-schools.org/about/coronavirus/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

