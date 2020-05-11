GitLab Positioned in the Niche Players Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute as an application security testing provider

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab , the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant report for Application Security Testing (AST). GitLab was one of eleven vendors evaluated in the report. This is GitLab’s first year placed within the Magic Quadrant report for AST.



“We're thrilled to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing this year," said David DeSanto, director of product for Secure and Defend at GitLab. "To us, our developer-first approach has allowed us to be a leader in DevOps and now has put us in a unique position among our fellow security-focused vendors. We believe our placement as a Niche Player affirms the importance of security within continuous integration and the value of shifting security left. We think it also validates our place as a trusted advisor within the security market."

Gartner defines the AST market as, “the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities.” The analyst firm recognizes that the AST market is evolving, “Initial examination of updated vendor results suggests the market is growing at a faster pace than originally projected.” Additionally, developers are a growing population of AST buyers, as organizations have begun to successfully adapt to agile and DevOps development processes.

GitLab’s AST offering includes static application security testing (SAST), secret detection, dynamic application security testing (DAST), dependency scanning, container scanning, and license compliance security scanners, all baked into GitLab’s continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform within GitLab’s Ultimate/Gold tier offering. This allows organizations to find vulnerabilities earlier in the development lifecycle and enables developer and security teams to work side by side during any point of the testing lifecycle, from the time code is committed and throughout modifications, approvals, and exceptions. Teams using GitLab Ultimate/Gold tier are empowered by GitLab’s vulnerability management functionality which includes Security Dashboards at the project, group, and instance level.

Evaluation criteria for ability to execute includes product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations. Evaluation criteria for completeness of vision includes market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy.

