Balanced Biotech Advances Partnership and Supplier Discussions for DAT-X COVOD-19 Point-of-Care Testing Device

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balanced Biotech, a privately held life science company announces progress in partnership and supplier discussions for its DAT-X COVOD-19 point-of-care testing device.The DAT-X is an electronic biosensor device with integrated microfluidics that can be used for the detection and concentration measurement of small molecules, proteins, viral, bacterial cells and spores depending on the requirements of the manufacturer. DAT-X is currently being prototyped for COVID-19 testing, with the aim of launching an accurate, low cost, sub-5-minute point-of-care diagnostic to address the ongoing need for high volume testing throughout the current global pandemic.Balanced Biotech has been in partnership and supplier discussions focused on finalizing development and testing of its patent-pending COVID-19 test strip, portable reader and selection of a large-scale production partner.“The goal is to give our current and prospective investors confidence in our game-changing device, a rock-solid US-based supply chain and regulatory strategy that will bring DAT-X to market within 4 months,” said Ray Kalmar, Founder and CEO of Balanced Biotech. “This is our commitment to investors who share our vision and want to contribute to moving past this pandemic and re-opening the economy. High-volume, accurate point-of-care testing is the only way we can do that safely.”About Balanced BiotechBalanced Biotech's mission is to improve the patient experience and quality of life through innovative drug delivery systems and cutting-edge medical devices. We started Balanced Biotech to solve complex technological problems and develop unique systems to produce better outcomes for people around the world.At Balanced Biotech we want to share knowledge, experience and profits through collaborations and partnerships. If you are interested in investing or learning more about our products, please email ray@balancedbiotech.com or visit www.balancedbiotech.com



