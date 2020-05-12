Synchtank's software to power Spirit Production Music's catalog of over 200,000 pre-cleared tracks & support their move into new licensing realms.

Partnering with Synchtank is another way to make finding & licensing the right music even easier for existing & new clients. Their features allowed us to take our vision & turn it into a reality.” — Jean Chadwick - SVP, Operations of Spirit Production Music

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchtank Partners with Spirit Production Music Synchtank, the enterprise cloud software platform for managing entertainment assets, IP and metadata, is announcing a deal with one of the world’s largest independent production music libraries, Spirit Production Music. Synchtank’s software will help SPM to make their catalog of over 200,000 pre-cleared tracks more visible to buyers and will support Spirit’s move into new licensing realms.A division of Spirit Music Group (also a Synchtank client), SPM represents more than 60 unique music libraries from around the world, including the prestigious Audio Horizons catalog from the United States, Musique & Music from France, FM Records from Italy, YB Music from Brazil, Emergency Production Music from the UK, 101 Music from Australia and many more. With music from all genres and styles, SPM has placed tracks in feature films (Girls Trip, Insidious 4, Despicable Me 3, Truth or Dare, Ghost In The Shell), major network television programs (This is Us, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks & Recreation, The Big Bang Theory), and national advertising campaigns (General Motors, American Express, Domino's).Now, thanks to Synchtank, these libraries will be able to find more potential placements in new media and with content creators outside of traditional broadcast and film.“Synchtank’s Core Platform and Licensing module provides rights owners a way to manage and present their catalogs to buyers directly. Spirit Production Music will have their own controlled branded Front-End Portal, with Advanced Search features, which is designed to handle high volumes of direct licensing and unlimited users with minimal overhead,” says Chris Cass, Synchtank’s Chief Business Officer. “Spirit Production Music will be able to feature artists, curate playlists, and, by using our ‘Sync Video’ tool, enable clients to identify the potential of tracks with uploaded video and then share the composite using our unique music and video synchronization software. We are psyched to be a part of Spirit Production Music's latest innovation and to support their business.”“We are always looking for innovative ways to unlock the power of music for our clients,” explains Jean Chadwick SVP, Operations of Spirit Production Music. “Partnering with Synchtank is another way to make finding & licensing the right music even easier for existing and new clients. Their features and scalability allowed us to take our vision and turn it into a reality.”“Production music is a $1bn a year part of the entertainment industry that continues to grow with the ever-increasing demand for content and productions globally,” Cass notes. “We’re working with many of the largest libraries in the business to make sure they maximize their business opportunities.”About SynchtankSynchtank offers a range of cloud-based SaaS solutions for managing digital entertainment assets, intellectual property, metadata and royalties. Developed since 2010 by a team experienced in broadcast, music, film, TV, metadata, payments and technology, Synchtank’s diverse range of clients include ABKCO, British Telecom TV and Sport, CD Baby, the National Education Network, peermusic, Sony, Unilever, Universal, Vice Media, WarnerMedia, Warner Music and Warner/Chappell Production Music.Synchtank’s asset management platform and recently launched royalty accounting solution IRIS are modular, require minimal IT involvement and are configured to meet core business-specified needs. Accessible through UI, API, bulk data imports and exports, Synchtank has enterprise grade security in off-premise digital storage, based on AWS with highly available and scalable server clusters. IRIS is currently live across the globe, integrated with hundreds of PROs, has over 1,000 integration points for royalty inputs and has processed many hundreds of millions of dollars.



