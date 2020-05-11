Dr. David Samadi explains FDA’s approval of new COVID-19 antigen test with rapid results

Covid-19 Dr. David Samadi world renowned robotic surgeon Dr. David Samadi Robotic Prostate Expert is expanding his Manhattan Practice Now to Long Island with Two Locations.

New Antigen test for Covid 19 could be a game changer.So far majority of tests have focused on our immunity and antibody tests. First test focus on virus itself

Dr. David Samadi is optimistic about some new Antigen testing for Covid 19. This can detect the presence of the virus in our body before even knowing that we have built any immunity.” — Optimistic Antigen tests for Covid 19 coming to the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi explains FDA’s approval of new COVID-19 antigen test with rapid resultsNew rapid coronavirus test may be pivotal in opening up the economyThe Food and Drug Administration took a step in the right direction helping speed up nationwide testing by granting emergency-use authorization for antigen tests for detecting the COVID-19 virus. Developed by Quidel Corporation of San Diego, this test is able to provide an automated result within 15 minutes.“This is good news on the forefront of helping reopen the economy to get American citizens back to work sooner,” stated Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. “Data from the company shows about an 85% sensitivity in identifying new infections of COVID-19. Antigen tests are convenient as they can return quick results similar to testing for the flu or strep. They’re easily administered in a doctor’s office and you’ll know within minutes if you have it or not.”Typically, the test used to diagnose COVID-19 is a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test. A PCR test, done with a swab of a person’s nose or throat, looks for genetic information that is detectable when a person is actively infected by finding viral RNA present in the body before antibodies have formed. PCR tests are quite accurate but have a downfall of being labor intensive taking longer to analyze results.This new test from Quidel Corp. is an antigen test using nasal swabs which looks for protein molecules on the surface of the virus. Results are much quicker but there are some issues with accuracy. Patients testing positive are usually correct but there is a rate of false negatives of up to 15%. If that happens, the FDA recommends anyone with a negative result from an antigen test should be confirmed with a PCR test.“This new antigen test is named Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA,” explained Dr. Samadi . “Right now, the goal is to ramp up manufacturing of the test by producing 1 million each week ready for use at doctor’s office, urgent-care centers or even retail clinics. It’s cheaper to produce than PCR tests and has a potential of testing millions of Americans each day. This means testing can be brought to a more optimal level to better assess the safety of allowing the public to return to work, school, religious services and other activities of everyday life. People are ready to return to normal life and this new test can help speed that up.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

robotic prostate surgery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.