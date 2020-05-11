Stephanie Wilkes of Wilkes Coaching and Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every person has unlimited potential for greatness inside of them. The challenge for leaders Is to support people in unlocking their potential and finding ways to lead with their head and the heart.

Stephanie Wilkes is the founder of Wilkes Coaching and Consulting, where she offers holistic coaching and consulting for executives, teams and individuals. Wilkes partners with her clients to make the changes that will drive personal fulfillment and business success.

“Organizations are finally beginning to understand that it’s about the people involved in the work, not just the work,” says Wilkes. “I am a passionate believer that business results come through highly collaborative and trusting relationships,” says Wilkes.

With more than 25 years of experience working with global teams, today Wilkes works with individuals who want to connect with what matters to them in a holistic way so they can lead their teams in harmony with their values.

“It's a difficult dance to master how we operate such that we can be impactful,” says Wilkes. “I work with my teams to help them gain clarity for what they're trying to do, not just from a numbers standpoint, but also their impact on the people they work with, the business they lead and their communities.”

As we become more experienced in organizations, there is a desire to find our way back to ourselves, to operate in a way that is both effective but also consistent with who we are.

“We're at a time in organizations where there has been an explosion of possibility because people are really showing up in a way that they're comfortable, they're taking risks and they're really bringing their full sense of possibility and creativity to bear,” says Wilkes. “There's a real sense that the more we connect to what matters to us, the more we're able to lead with passion and energy. That’s why I believe people have a responsibility to show up authentically. The more we can do that, the more we create the conditions that are now the norm.”

Through tools and techniques that help deepen their sense of connection and trust, Wilkes helps her clients create a psychologically safe environment where teams are empowered to take risks but feel secure and supported by each other.

“It’s about creating the conditions in which people can make their most impactful contributions,” says Wilkes. “Sometimes the best thing we can do is create space for others to operate at their best. It allows them to unleash new ideas and unlock the potential in others.”

Close Up Radio will feature Stephanie Wilkes in an interview with Jim Masters on May 13th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.wilkescoaching.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.