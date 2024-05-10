Neil H. Fishman of Fishman Associates to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There comes that time of the year when we need an accountant to get us through tax season or help us make sense of our finances. Generally, an accounting firm prepares our tax forms by the filing deadline but besides taxes we need guidance to ensure our financial well- being so we can navigate the complex world of managing our money. Fortunately, there are CPA firms that take us to a whole new level providing other valuable services from bookkeeping, paving a path to entrepreneurial success, and showing us how to live a life of wealth and abundance. In order to achieve all this, we need the wisdom and experienced of a trained professional like Neil Fishman.

Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE, FCPA, CAMS, owner of Fishman Associates CPAs, has been in practice since 1989 and holds CPA licenses from New York and Florida. Neil is a proud graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta, a member of The National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA), the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA), the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), and the Forensic CPA Society (FCPA). In addition, he is a representative from NCCPAP to the National Public Liaison’s office at the Internal Revenue Service.

With Neil we are always reassured we have a professional handling our books and records. As a full-service CPA firm, from the tax and accounting perspective, Fishman Associates CPAs offers a wide range of services for all our needs.

Neil assures that we should have a highly qualified professional tax preparer like himself to handle our taxes. Doing it yourself is not always advisable, particularly if our taxes become more complex. Of course, we can research and try to figure things out ourselves, but we can’t always Google our way to the best answers because we are all individuals with different life situations.

For example, if you are starting your own business, what type of business entity you should form? Not only do most businesses need to stay compliant with tax laws and regulations but when weighing our options we must realize that the various business entities available differ in terms of structure, management, and tax implications.

In order to make an informed decision we need to first “meet” with Neil and review our financial situation and business so he will be able to run through the pros and cons of each business structure assessing the financial situations that can play a role in such a crucial decision. Any one mistake can and will cost dearly, Neil cautions.

He works with individuals and businesses to make certain that they are in compliance, and to make them aware of changes in tax law as they develop and go into effect. That’s why he provides clients with a complete spectrum of services that give them the meaningful information they need to make better informed decisions.

Neil says while there is so much information online and while some can prove useful, it is tax professionals with years of experience like himself that are really the ones best prepared in helping you make plans around your business, and finances.

When it comes to tax returns, Neil explains you need someone well versed like himself so you know everything is being reported correctly.

For all entrepreneurs, he makes it unequivocally clear that the ultimate decisions are up to you. He points out the pros and cons and makes recommendations.

In October 2022, Neil was the recipient of the NCCPAP Gold Award, which is given for outstanding service to the Organization and the accounting profession. The Gold Award is special and significant, and it is not given out frequently.

In December 2019, Accounting Today named Neil as one of the top 100 most influential people in the profession. Additionally, Neil has authored articles which have appeared in several publications for accounting, including The CPA Journal.

From November 2018-October 2020, Neil served as President of the National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP).

Neil is concerned that the number of people taking CPA exams are on the decline. He wholeheartedly encourages young people with analytical and critical thinking skills to consider becoming CPA’s and they will enjoy a rewarding and wonderful career.

With Neil’s help we can make sound financial and investment decisions. He will help you create an implement actionable plan that can have a significant impact on your financial wellness for years to come.

Close Up Radio will feature Neil Fishman in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday May 14th at 12:00 pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://www.fishmanassoc.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno