Covid-19 Impact On Global Personal Loans Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Personal Loans– Covid-19 Impact On Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Loans Market 2020

Report Summary:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Personal Loans. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

Over the last 10 years, investors funneled many billions of dollars into the personal loan market. These investments came in the form of venture capital, various bond structures and even direct investments in loans. Fueled by this influx of capital (and some innovative technologists), the once stagnant personal loans industry exploded with double-digit growth rates.

In 2018, the number of personal loan accounts rose to 19.5 million. An increase of 12.5% from 2017 (source). Subprime originations grew 28% between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018. In contrast, originations for subprime borrowers dropped by 7.1% between 2016 and 2018.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Personal Loans market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The following players are covered in this report:

LightStream

SoFi

Citizens Bank

Marcus

FreedomPlus

Payoff

OneMain Financial

Avant

Prosper

Lending Club

Best Egg

Earnest

Payoff

Earnin

Request Free Sample Report Personal Loans industry outlook @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5299309-covid-19-impact-on-global-personal-loans-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Personal Loans Breakdown Data by Type

Below 5000 USD

5000-50000 USD

Above 50000 USD

Personal Loans Breakdown Data by Application

Below 1 years

1-3 years

Above years

Ask any query on Personal Loans market size, share, and volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5299309-covid-19-impact-on-global-personal-loans-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry Personal Loans is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Personal Loans. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Loans Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Loans Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Below 5000 USD

1.4.3 5000-50000 USD

1.4.4 Above 50000 USD

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Loans Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Below 1 years

1.5.3 1-3 years

1.5.4 Above years

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Personal Loans Industry Impact

.……

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 LightStream

13.1.1 LightStream Company Details

13.1.2 LightStream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 LightStream Personal Loans Introduction

13.1.4 LightStream Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 LightStream Recent Development

13.2 SoFi

13.2.1 SoFi Company Details

13.2.2 SoFi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SoFi Personal Loans Introduction

13.2.4 SoFi Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SoFi Recent Development

13.3 Citizens Bank

13.3.1 Citizens Bank Company Details

13.3.2 Citizens Bank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Citizens Bank Personal Loans Introduction

13.3.4 Citizens Bank Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Citizens Bank Recent Development

13.4 Marcus

13.4.1 Marcus Company Details

13.4.2 Marcus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Marcus Personal Loans Introduction

13.4.4 Marcus Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Marcus Recent Development

13.5 FreedomPlus

13.5.1 FreedomPlus Company Details

13.5.2 FreedomPlus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 FreedomPlus Personal Loans Introduction

13.5.4 FreedomPlus Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 FreedomPlus Recent Development

13.6 Payoff

13.6.1 Payoff Company Details

13.6.2 Payoff Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Payoff Personal Loans Introduction

13.6.4 Payoff Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Payoff Recent Development

13.7 OneMain Financial

13.7.1 OneMain Financial Company Details

13.7.2 OneMain Financial Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 OneMain Financial Personal Loans Introduction

13.7.4 OneMain Financial Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 OneMain Financial Recent Development

13.8 Avant

13.8.1 Avant Company Details

13.8.2 Avant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Avant Personal Loans Introduction

13.8.4 Avant Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Avant Recent Development

13.9 Prosper

13.9.1 Prosper Company Details

13.9.2 Prosper Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Prosper Personal Loans Introduction

13.9.4 Prosper Revenue in Personal Loans Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Prosper Recent Development

13.10 Lending Club

Continued…..

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.