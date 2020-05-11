Canadian Company to Produce Movie about a Courageous Woman’s Battle with the Family Court System

MANKS PRODUCTIONS HAS PURCHASED THE RIGHTS TO PRODUCE A FEATURE FILM BASED ON MARYANN PETRI’S BATTLE WITH THE CORRUPT AMERICAN FAMILY COURT SYSTEM

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S.A., May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Canadian film and television production company MANKS Productions Inc. finalized the paperwork to purchase the rights to Maryann Petri’s heartbreaking and inspiring story.The feature film CUSTODY DENIED! is inspired by Maryann’s book: DISMANTLING FAMILY COURT CORRUPTION : WHY TAKING THE KIDS WAS NOT ENOUGH, published March 2020 by Triumph Press.“Victimized by the family court system, her story is so incredible as to be unbelievable, like something right out of Hollywood…” Rod McCall“Maryann Petri’s story is a critical example revealing the truth about family court corruption. It is a must-read for anyone going through such legal oppression, both to validate their suffering and to provide tools with which to fight back, as Maryann teaches what she has learned,” book review by Melanie Davis, Founder, H.O.N.O.R MentoringCUSTODY DENIED! will be an ERIN BROCKOVICH-style suspenseful and inspiring film about Maryann’s crusade against the lawyers, judges, social workers and psychologists who collude to subvert justice and drive mothers and fathers to jail, into bankruptcy and, in some cases, to suicide.Filming is due to begin in the fall of 2021, in Toronto and Pennsylvania.The producer of CUSTODY DENIED! has launched a GoFundMe Campaign to partially finance the film.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.