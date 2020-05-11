Allied Feather and Down Taps Bedding Division for Mask Production -- Supplies All Residents of LA’s Union Rescue Mission

By now it is widely reported that American healthcare workers are facing a shortage of facemasks and other PPE as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The unsheltered community, however, still remains relatively unmentioned and the one most at risk. Masks are imbued with a proprietary technology that inhibits bacterial growth, which act as hosts for viruses.

As a family owned business focused on home health, comfort and sustainability, Allied is making masks and donating a large portion to shelters for the homeless.

As a family owned company, we were here for you before this crisis, and we’ll be here for you when it’s over.” — Steve Uretsky, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based ALLIED Feather + Down

MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Steve Uretsky, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based ALLIED Feather + Down, first directed his company to switch bedding production over to facemasks, he had no idea where the masks would go or what the need was. But he knew it made sense and that it would keep employees working in a hard-hit market. A family owned and run company for more than three decades, ALLIED Feather + Down pivoted to keep employees working and provide much needed PPE not only to its own neighbors most in need through LA-based homeless shelter Union Rescue Mission (URM), but to NYFD, Cedars Sinai, and other front line workers around the country.

“As a global company with down processing and bedding facilities in China, we saw just how significant of an impact the virus was going to have on the economy and how people function in their daily lives,” said Uretsky. “Here in the states, we figured that masks would become a part of our everyday life for a while. We started to think very hard about how we could help and fortunately, we had the resources.” Uretsky directed the 80,000 square foot bedding division to switch a large portion of its production over to facemasks, using the tightly woven, allergen-barrier cotton usually reserved for fine pillows and comforters to make breathable, washable masks. The retooling of the bedding facility was accomplished in just a matter of days, and they’ve even expanded capacity: ALLIED now employs more people than it did before the pandemic, and is producing approximately 10,000 masks per day.

“When the U.S. started to be hit by this virus and the response was to shut down businesses, we quickly realized that as a global brand doing business locally, we could pivot and do things to try and make a difference,” explained Uretsky. “By shifting as much of our bedding production as possible to making face masks per the recommendation of the CDC, we’re able to keep people working here in LA, while providing much needed PPE for front lines workers, those in essential positions who are unable to stay home, and look closely at where we could additionally help within our community.” ALLIED quickly got the products up for sale on its Home Bedding website and began donating masks and other bedding to homeless shelters and critical workers citywide. That effort uncovered a need that no one else was talking about -- how do we protect those who can’t protect themselves by following CDC guidelines?

People experiencing homelessness are most susceptible to complications or death as a result of this disease; and are the least able to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection. According to research, an unsheltered individual infected by the novel coronavirus would be twice as likely to be hospitalized, up to four times as likely to require critical care, and two to three times as likely to die than the general population.

ALLIED connected with URM on Skid Row, which is the largest homeless organization in the country and the oldest in Los Angeles. The fears of a pandemic infecting America’s largest unsheltered community was realized with the death of a resident and one of URM’s employees. ALLIED is now providing enough masks for URM’s entire staff and residents at its downtown location.

“Established 1891, URM could not have saved the lives of so many without very generous partners like ALLIED Feather & Down,” said Andy Bales, President & CEO of Union Rescue Mission. “We have never turned away a woman, child or family from our doors and, due to the extra challenges presented by the pandemic, these masks will help ensure we can continue to provide safety and shelter to this vulnerable community and our neighbors.”

By now it is widely reported that American healthcare workers are facing a shortage of facemasks and other PPE as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The unsheltered community, however, remains relatively unmentioned and yet most at risk. Consumers and healthcare workers are finding that cotton masks such as the ones being produced by ALLIED are more breathable and comfortable, with less fogging of glasses, and importantly, they are able to be washed after each use for repeated wear (protecting more people longer and keeping disposable masks out of landfills). ALLIED’s Allergen Barrier Face Masks are made of two layers of tightly woven 233tc cotton that blocks irritants such as allergens and dust from passing through the material, and feature a special weave that makes the fabric more resistant to penetration of airborne particles than a standard cotton textile.

ALLIED has also partnered with FUZE biotech to treat the masks with a proprietary and cutting-edge fiber infusion, creating a protective barrier that remains effective if CDC guidelines on washing reusable masks cannot be observed. Most viruses live by attaching to bacteria and other viruses as a host. Creating an environment that does not allow bacteria to grow reduces the risk that such viruses can live, remain on, or be transferred on the material itself. The treatment is applied through a fine mist on the bulk material, and is safe for both the environment and user. The added protection allows the mask to be worn more than one time without washing. “The ALLIED Allergen Barrier mask was designed to be an extremely effective, comfortable cotton mask that could be worn for long periods of time. Combining the resources of all divisions of the company to provide a protective mask with such innovative technologies is something we are very proud of. We are equally proud to be able to provide these masks to the people on the frontlines and help keep those safe who find it impossible to social distance because they have lost their home,” explains Uretsky.

ALLIED is taking orders at its website AlliedHomeBedding.com, and donating one mask (just like the ones you purchase) for every mask sold.



