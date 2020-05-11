Feroot Rolls Out Partner Program

Easy and scalable The Inspection Suite enables advisors to inspect every touchpoint where their customers are intereacting with web applications and websites. Feroot Inspection Suite

Feroot Empowers Cybersecurity Advisors, Managed Security Service Providers, GRC, PCI, and Privacy Compliance Assessors to Secure The Digital Customer Experience

Feroot Inspection Suite supercharges our partners to add new revenue opportunities with differentiated security services that are easy to deliver and tailored specifically for their needs.” — Ivan Tsarynny, CEO and co-founder.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, the digital user experience security platform for web applications and websites, today announced the Feroot Partner Program, a new program expanding Feroot support for cybersecurity service providers and channel partners. The program is designed to help service providers to drive revenues by differentiating their professional service offerings with Feroot's turnkey security solution for assessing all front-end elements loaded by customers' browsers throughout user journeys which is beyond the scope and capabilities of current penetration tests.

"The Partner Program empowers cybersecurity service providers to expand their service catalog offering with Feroot's comprehensive range of remote assessment and protection solutions," said Ivan Tsarynny, CEO and co-founder. "By combining Feroot Inspection Suite with the Partner Program, we are supercharging our partners to quickly add new revenue opportunities with differentiated security services that are easy to deliver and tailored specifically for their needs."

Feroot Partner Program is available for Advisory Service Providers, System Integrators, Resellers, and Managed Service Providers, as well as Technology Partners and offers three partnership levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

All partners gain access to tailored incentive and discount programs, personalized demo centers, deal registration, and training, co-marketing resources, pre-sales engineer support, co-branded marketing collateral, live product co-demonstrations, and pre-qualified lead referrals. The Partner Program further strengthens Feroot’s support of partners, customers, and the industry.

ABOUT FEROOT

Feroot is dedicated to protecting organizations and their customers by securing the digital customer experiences of web applications and websites. Feroot platform secures the front end [client-side] of web applications and websites to protect digital user experience against today's and tomorrow's threats. Feroot combines behavior-based intrusion detection with proactive defenses against Magecart digital web skimming and other emerging client-side (UX) risks. It provides actionable insights, enables collaborations between security, privacy, marketing, and other departments to help organizations protect business continuity, performance, and brand safety.



