W420 Radio Network Announcing New Format Changes Listeners Will Love

Celebrating Six Months On-Air We Bring Listeners More!

It has always been our goal to offer our listeners the most comprehensive, and up-to-date cannabis industry developments and news...In this ever-evolving industry we have evolved as well...” — Marc Corsi, CEO and Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- W420radionetwork.com is the first virtual localized radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation – nationwide! Since its launch in October 2019, W420 has thrived, and broadcast into global markets. Celebrating six months on-air we are bringing listeners more; expanding our programming, and the number of shows.Marc Corsi, CEO and Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network, states, “It has always been our goal to offer our listeners the most comprehensive, and up-to-date cannabis industry developments and news. According to AMFM 24/7, Global Enlightenment Network, and Speaker listenership numbers hit an all-time high in April at 856,252. In this ever-evolving industry we have evolved as well. We are proud of what has been built, and excited for what the future brings.”W420 has always been on the pulse of the industry with guest segments featuring: Cannabis Doctor on Call - Dr. Jordan Tishler, financial advising with Anthony Planas, and Morgan Fox of the National Cannabis Industry Association discusses the latest policies…Coming May 2020:Every Wednesday W420 will broadcast real-time news and updates.Curated guest interviews will air on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday informing our listeners on a variety of beneficial topics.“America’s Cannabis Conversation,” full-length show @ 4:20 p.m. in your time zone every Saturday.Tune into any of W420 Radio Network's programming here: https://w420radionetwork.com/ W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs - Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses, and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. Now you can tune in everyday for new segments, and at 4:20 PM every Saturday, in your time zone to America’s Cannabis Conversation. We are here to educate, and bring awareness on issues.



