LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kent Shoji, CEO of Playa Vista Medical Center wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Urgent Care – 2020,” according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,700 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Dr. Kent Shoji of Playa Vista Medical Center into our BoLAA family.”

With over 40 years of emergency medicine clinical experience, Dr. Shoji brings several of his medical colleagues to service the Playa Vista Medical Center and its surrounding community to offer an expedient alternative access to quality medical care. Born in Southern California and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Dr. Shoji attended UCLA for undergraduate and the Medical College of Wisconsin (nee Marquette University School of Medicine) for medical studies. He completed his internship and residency at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center, Chief Residency and Fellowship in Rheumatology at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach and Harbor/UCLA Medical Center and was full time faculty in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology and Emergency Medicine at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shoji established one of the first Emergency Residency Programs in the United States in 1976 and was its first Residency Director. He became the Associate Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine before leaving for private practice as an Emergency Physician at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance and St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach in 1979. Dr. Shoji is board certified in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology and Emergency Medicine, and serves as a Senior Oral Board Examiner for the American Board of Emergency Medicine and has been active in many local, state and national medical organizations.

Dr. Shoji was the Chairman of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance for 21 years, President of the Emergency Department Physicians at Little Company of Mary Hospital and the previous managing partner of the Emergency Department Physicians at Marina Del Rey Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Gardena. He has been active on several hospital committees including the Medical Executive Committees of Marina Del Rey Hospital and Little Company of Mary Hospital and many community organizations. Dr. Shoji is also an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine and Nursing at the Geffen UCLA School of Medicine and an educator of medical and nursing students.

Kent Shoji M.D.

kshoji@pvmedcenter.com

Playa Vista Medical Center

http://pvmedcenter.com/

Urgent Care Clinic

310-862-0400

Occupational Medicine

310-862-2800

Fax Number

310-862-0402

Billing Department

818-937-9285



