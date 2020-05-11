Herbie J Pilato’s Twin Biographies of “Bewitched” Star Elizabeth Montgomery Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Her Death

Herbie J Pilato Twitch Upon A Star: The Bewitched Life and Career of Elizabeth Montgomery The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery: A Guide To Her Magical Performances

May 18th commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the death of "Bewitched" star, Elizabeth Montgomery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer/producer/TV personality Herbie J Pilato befriended the beloved, multi-Emmy-nominated Montgomery a few years before she succumbed to colon cancer in 1995. She granted to him exclusive interviews, and Pilato went on to write twin biographies about the beloved actress best known as TV’s “twitch-witch” Samantha Stephens:

TWITCH UPON A STAR: THE BEWITCHED LIFE AND CAREER OF ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY, an intimate chronicle [in hardcover and trade paperback] and THE ESSENTIAL ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY: A GUIDE TO HER MAGICAL PERFORMANCES, an encyclopedia of her personal and professional life [in trade paperback].

Published by Taylor Trade Publishing (and available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and wherever quality books are sold), both books are fully-illustrated with color and black-and-white photos, and compelling, straightforward, magical and mesmerizing prose that addresses information such as:

Before, during and after "Bewitched," Montgomery made over 500 appearances on the big and small screens and the stage, including TV’s "The Twilight Zone" and "The Untouchables" (the latter on which she played a prostitute – and for which she earned her first of several Emmy nominations); and the ground-breaking 1970s TV-movies, "A Case of Rape" and "The Legend of Lizzie Borden" - both of which shocked her fans and infuriated her movie-star father Robert Montgomery.

The majority of her four marriages failed (New York high-roller Fred Cammann, troubled actor Gig Young, "Bewitched" director William Asher, and actor Robert Foxworth) due in part to the personal vendetta the liberal-minded Montgomery held against her strict Republican father (who never wanted her to become an actress).

She may have married four times, but was in love only twice (to Asher who she met on the set of "Johnny Cool," a feature film that he directed, and in which she starred), and Foxworth, who she met on the set of the TV-movie "Mrs. Sundance," in which they co-starred).

Montgomery rebelled against her father’s conservative politics and demanding nature, and never forgave him for divorcing her mother (Broadway actress Elizabeth Allen). It was a daddy-daughter complex that went on to shape every personal and professional relationship she had.

She shunned the advances of Gary Cooper (her co-star in her first feature film "The Court-Martial of Billy Mitchell"), while her second husband Gig Young was infuriated when she charmed Elvis Presley (on the set of "Kid Galahad," in which Young and Presley co-starred).

Montgomery was full of controversy, piss, and vinegar but reveled in the regular life (like sharing a pizza with the crew of "Bewitched" – a mainstream delicacy she never experienced growing up in her prestigious family household).

She loved her birth mother, but not so much her step-mom, heiress Elizabeth “Buffy” Harkness (and made sure to give the name “Buffy” to one of Samantha’s “rivals” on "Bewitched").

In the final season of "Bewitched," where she at times battled with co-star Agnes Moorehead, Montgomery took off to Europe during a torrid affair with "Bewitched" director Richard Michaels which infuriated her second husband and the show’s main creative force William Asher, who was Michaels’ mentor).

She enjoyed playing a good-witch Samantha but later resented it when people asked her to twitch her nose. She reveled more in portraying ax-murder Lizzie Borden and spoke with authority but at times had a wicked wit and tongue.

She was a champion for several charities, advocated for the disabled, and was one of the first supporters of those suffering from AIDS.

She received death threats for protesting the Vietnam War and was devastated, along with the rest of the world, when John F. Kennedy was assassinated - on the day Bewitched began rehearsals. JFK a friend to both she and William Asher (who had produced the 1962 Democratic Rally at which Marilyn Monroe sang a breathy Happy Birthday to Kennedy).

And that all fit as Kennedy rallied for civil rights and against prejudice (the main theme of "Bewitched").

Years after "Bewitched," Elizabeth Montgomery became the first "Queen of TV-Movies," but turned down the role of American royalty when she opted not to play Krystal Carrington on TV’s "Dynasty" nighttime soap.

Herbie J Pilato explores all of this and more, in both TWITCH UPON A STAR and THE ESSENTIAL ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY, each featuring Montgomery’s exclusive commentary, as well as rare memories from friends and co-stars like actors Florence Henderson, Ronny Cox, Cliff Robertson, and Sally Kemp (her best friend), and more.

Of TWITCH UPON A STAR, SheKnows Book Lounge says: “Pilato’s respectful, yet truthful portrait of the woman who will forever be remembered as the beautiful witch Samantha Stephens.”

Entertainment journalist Matthew Worley calls the encyclopedic ESSENTIAL MONTGOMERY, “the ultimate resource for Montgomery fans."

For more information, or to contact or schedule an interview with Herbie J Pilato, see the contact information below.

Herbie J Pilato

310.480.0067

HJPilato@yahoo.com

www.HerbieJPilato.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.